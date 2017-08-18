Woman hit with $4000 bill over dog fence, fire breaches

STUPID: Police had no trouble picking up an unlicensed driver who attributed his offence to "laziness and stupidity.”

Fined $3000

AN IMBIL woman who failed to keep her dog fenced in will have to pay a fine and costs totalling nearly $4000 after she pleaded guilty to failing to keep a dog enclosed in her yard and lighting a fire in breach of regulations.

Kim Maree Robinson pleaded guilty to the charges of failing to comply with a council notice, failing to ensure an animal is not wandering, failing to maintain a proper enclosure and lighting an unlawful fire.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined her $3000 for all offences, with $956.90 costs and ordered no conviction be recorded because of her lack of previous offences.

'Laziness and stupidity' excuse

A RAINBOW Beach apprentice chef blamed his unlicensed driving on "laziness and stupidity" when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Andrew Scott Haynes, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of repeat unlicensed driving on July 31.

The court was told Haynes had driven from home to work, even though it was only a 300m distance.

He readily admitted committing the offence when questioned by police and said he had seen a police officer noticing him driving.

"Laziness and stupidity," Haynes told the court in his explanation for the offence.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said he took a January unlicensed driving conviction into account in fining Haynes $450 and disqualified him from driving or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

"Don't drive during the court disqualification or you'll end up in jail," Mr Woodford said.