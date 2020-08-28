‘Big fat no’: New Arnott’s logo slammed

Arnott's has launched a brand new corporate logo - but it has left many Aussies underwhelmed.

The new branding was designed by The Edison Agency, which skipped the traditional parrot which graced countless biscuit packets in favour of a more modern, streamlined look.

It was designed "to express this next generation of the business by capturing its proud history".

Arnott's new logo has been slammed online. Picture: Twitter

The design is already making waves on social media, with various Twitter users arguing "if it ain't broke don't fix it" while one simply branded it a "big fat no".

"Thanks I hate it," another posted, while one tweeted: "What a mess. Boycott Arnott's?"

However, the new design will be used for corporate purposes only, with the old logo remaining in place on biscuit packets as usual.

The Arnott's Group CEO George Zoghbi said the new look was part of a wider strategy involving a new corporate brand identity that "unites its family of leading consumer food brands" while building a multinational consumer food business across the Asia Pacific.

The rebrand comes on the back of the company's strongest financial performance in recent years and the first since the sale of the business to investment firm, KKR, in December 2019.

Arnott's confirmed the coronavirus pandemic had drove additional sales of four million packs of chocolate biscuits, two million cans of soup, 2.7 million packs of stock and a million more units of V8 Juice.

"We have a fantastic legacy, a strong business and a plan for growth by building a world-leading group of businesses from right here in Australia," he said.

"Our business began as a family group led by William Arnott and bonded by their spirit and determination to succeed. Today we are proud and privileged to have a locally-run operation built on local ingredients, quality, freshness and authenticity."

"In all our markets, our food is made locally using predominantly local ingredients."

"Across Australia, we work with the farmers who harvest our wheat, the bakers and chefs who bring our biscuits, soups and snacks to life and our partners who keep grocery shelves stocked so Aussies can always find their favourite brands in store. We have a responsibility to continue that legacy for many generations to come."

He said a major part of the strategy was investing in people and products while "minimising our environmental impact and supporting the communities in which we operate".

"Our strong performance and the launch of our new corporate brand identity is laying the foundations for our continued growth in Australia and beyond," he said.

The Arnott's Group is behind some of Australia's most recognisable food brands including Arnott's, Campbell's, Prego, and V8.

