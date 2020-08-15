Menu
Rachael and Dan Bedford, with children Cooper and Harlen, have taken over as new owners of the Borumba Deer Park.
News

Big facelift, new management for Mary Valley tourist spot

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
15th Aug 2020 12:03 AM
THE cliche in bad situations is to make the best of them.

But it has been pretty good advice for the new owners of the Borumba Deer Park.

Rachael and Dan Bedford had no sooner taken over the Mary Valley tourist spot when COVID-19 forced them to lock the gates.

“So we took the chance to renovate the park,” Mrs Bedford said.

The Bedfords reopened the renovated park two weeks ago. Pic Glenn Barnes
“It allowed us to get a lot to get a lot of stuff done.”

Not that the park was their first rodeo.

The couple has made a habit of buying properties to spruce them up; it was, in fact, a key part of the puzzle that brought them to Borumba.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“We’ve always bought and sold properties to restore and beautify them,” she said.

“We could see that it had really good bones … and it could be returned to its former glory.

There were a few challenges along the way, thanks – once again – to COVID.

Mrs Bedford said the deer park’s return has been welcomed by Imbil residents.
“It was hard to get some things,” she said.

The Bedfords were finally able to open the gates again two weeks ago.

This gave them the chance to put their other past passions to work, Mrs Bedford said – hers in hospitality and hotels, and Dan’s as a farmer.

The results have been good so far, booked out last weekend and this weekend.

They are not the only ones celebrating the park’s return, either.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the local township,” Mrs Bedford said.

“They’re happy to see the renovated park bringing people back to town.”

borumba deer park business gympie business lake borumba mary valley
Gympie Times

