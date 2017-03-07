32°
News

Big dry bring small change to carcass classic

Peter and Bevly Hughes | 7th Mar 2017 11:55 AM
CLASSIC LINE-UP: Some of last year's Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic entries.
CLASSIC LINE-UP: Some of last year's Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic entries.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EXTREMELY dry weather conditions have forced a minor change in the format to the Sullivan Livestock 2017 Gympie Carcass Classic competition.

In 2016 backgrounding, which puts all cattle in equal quality pastures for a set period, was introduced to give as level playing field as possible.

Last year this was for six weeks but a possible feed shortage has meant the 2107 backgrounding is reduced to five weeks and will be held on the Pratt family property at Tansey.

Backgrounding was well received by all competitors and every effort has been made to implement it for 2017.

Classic co-ordinator Mick Senini said even though the backgrounding period is a bit shorter there should still be enough time for all treatments to take hold and for animals to familiarise and settle within the new herd.

He said the Classic induction will be held at Woolooga Saleyards on Tuesday, March 21 after which cattle will be moved to the Pratt property.

After five weeks backgrounding, cattle will be taken to Cheshire's feedlot at Windera.

There will be a mid-weigh field day on Tuesday, June 13 with the final weigh field day at the Gympie Saleyards on Friday, July 21 and awards presentation at Gunabul on Friday, July 28.

Mr Senini said due to the shorter on-pasture, the time cattle will remain in the feedlot will be extended from 77 to 85 days.

Because the Pratt property is in the cattle tick area, all animals entered will be treated to ensure clean animals are not at risk.

Mr Senini thanked the Pratt family for making it possible to continue the very successful backgrounding part of the Classic.

This year, Gympie Carcass Classic entries will be competing for a total of $20,000 prize pool in six animal categories as well as judging classes.

Gympie Times

Topics:  format change gympie carcass classic sullivan livestock whatson

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink boating, domestic damage in Magistrates Court

Drink boating, domestic damage in Magistrates Court

Drink boating and domestic damage among the line-up of separate cases in Gympie Magistrates Court

Future of the Cooloola Coast is at stake: letter

Artists impression of what a splash park at Tin Can Bay might look like.

Public needed with all stakeholders to find way forward

Gympie dentist on rape charges banned from practice

COMMITTED TO STAND TRIAL: Former Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod has been banned from treating patients until November.

Gympie dentist on rape, assault charges banned from practising

Gympie rates won't necessarily rise: letter

Former Gympie regional councillor Ian Petersen.

Former councillor explains why rates don't have to rise

Local Partners

New faces join The Gympie Times newsroom

THERE are some new faces in The Gympie Times newsroom, with Scott Kovacevic, Jacob Carson and Rowan Schindler joining the award winning team

Gympie to celebrate International Women's Day in style

Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975

Several events will commemorate IWD around the Gympie region

Big dry bring small change to carcass classic

CLASSIC LINE-UP: Some of last year's Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic entries.

Change to Gympie Carcass Classic competition

What's happening around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for March 7-12

Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

GONE: The International Rally of Queensland has been cancelled for 2017.

Disappointing announcement for Mary Valley

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

The first look at the Emily Blunt-led Mary Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $340,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

VERSATILE &amp; CLOSE TO TOWN

Araluen 4570

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This little gem situated approximately 5 minutes from Gympie CBD, would suit the horse lover or the person who can't get enough sheds. 5 acres (2.02ha) of gently...

UNDER CONTRACT - SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND AUCTION 3

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land This is a great opportunity to secure large acreage of quality river ... Auction

This is a great opportunity to secure large acreage of quality river country with the historic Mary River as a boundary! * 76 acres approx. (30.3 Ha) (Lot 521) *...

UNDER CONTRACT - SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND AUCTION 2

Coles Creek 4570

Residential Land 77 acres approx. (30.65Ha) (Lot 514) of quality ex-dairy country located in ... Auction

77 acres approx. (30.65Ha) (Lot 514) of quality ex-dairy country located in the heart of the fabulous Mary Valley! Dams, waterholes, available house sites with...

UNDER CONTRACT - SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - AUCTION 1

8 Carlson Road, Coles Creek 4570

3 1 Auction

185 acres approx. (73.96Ha) of quality ex-dairy and cattle breeding farm on two titles (Lots 515 and 21) located in the heart of the fabulous Mary Valley! Well...

escape 2 the bush!

6 Brassington Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 $199,000!

Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this...

BRANXTON HOUSE - A RARE GEM

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 EXPRESSIONS OF...

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

PRETTY AS A PICTURE

2 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

We are proud to offer this beautiful, quaint three bedroom home on 675m2, situated high and dry and close to schools, golf course and only a couple of minutes'...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!