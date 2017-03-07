Big dry bring small change to carcass classic

EXTREMELY dry weather conditions have forced a minor change in the format to the Sullivan Livestock 2017 Gympie Carcass Classic competition.

In 2016 backgrounding, which puts all cattle in equal quality pastures for a set period, was introduced to give as level playing field as possible.

Last year this was for six weeks but a possible feed shortage has meant the 2107 backgrounding is reduced to five weeks and will be held on the Pratt family property at Tansey.

Backgrounding was well received by all competitors and every effort has been made to implement it for 2017.

Classic co-ordinator Mick Senini said even though the backgrounding period is a bit shorter there should still be enough time for all treatments to take hold and for animals to familiarise and settle within the new herd.

He said the Classic induction will be held at Woolooga Saleyards on Tuesday, March 21 after which cattle will be moved to the Pratt property.

After five weeks backgrounding, cattle will be taken to Cheshire's feedlot at Windera.

There will be a mid-weigh field day on Tuesday, June 13 with the final weigh field day at the Gympie Saleyards on Friday, July 21 and awards presentation at Gunabul on Friday, July 28.

Mr Senini said due to the shorter on-pasture, the time cattle will remain in the feedlot will be extended from 77 to 85 days.

Because the Pratt property is in the cattle tick area, all animals entered will be treated to ensure clean animals are not at risk.

Mr Senini thanked the Pratt family for making it possible to continue the very successful backgrounding part of the Classic.

This year, Gympie Carcass Classic entries will be competing for a total of $20,000 prize pool in six animal categories as well as judging classes.