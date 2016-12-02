37°
News

Big dog attack fines

Arthur Gorrie
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:56 PM
Gympie Magistrates Court
Gympie Magistrates Court Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE magistrate has warned of a $15,000 maximum penalty for dogs which attack other people's pets or livestock.

Gympie Magistrate M. Baldwin said the community was seeing a plethora of such cases.

She was speaking after two cases in which dogs that attacked and killed domestic animals, ducks in one case and chooks in another, cost their carers $5500 in fines and court costs.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told the court his client, Krystal Nicole Reader, was babysitting one of the dogs, which had been caught killing ducks on a neighbour's CCTV security system.

She had already spent $1000 getting her two dogs out of the pound, he said.

Reader, 33, of Curra had a fenced-off dog pen, but the dogs had dug underneath the fence and escaped on August 5.

Solicitor Greg Wildie, appearing for Gympie Regional Council, said the woman was required to keep the dogs in an adequate enclosure and, as the dogs had escaped, the council's position was that the enclosure was obviously not adequate and should have had concrete footings.

Mr Anderson said Reader, who was fined $2000, plus costs, had taken her responsibilities and the resultant dispute with her neighbour very seriously and had moved to Gympie in response.

Magistrate M Baldwin told Reader, "these things are so unfortunate”.

"I don't think anyone encourages the dogs but the maximum penalty is about $15,000.”

Describing the penalties as "disproportionate” when compared to other serious offences, she said she took into account Reader's guilty plea and the fact she had attempted to keep the dogs enclosed.

"Because they got out, it wasn't (adequate),” she said.

In the other case, Wilsons Pocket woman Sherylee Ann Holt, 45, was also fined $2000, with $757.90 costs after admitting her dogs had escaped her yard and killed three chickens in another property in Noosa Rd, Monkland, on June 24.

"They have got to be the most expensive dogs in history,” she said. She fined Holt $2200 plus costs.

Gympie Times

Topics:  attacks on pets curra dog attacks fines monkland

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

For all the seasons

For all the seasons

David Crossley lives and photographs our way of life

MP warns of rates rises and job losses in Gympie

Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Gympie council to lift rates and lose jobs from IR changes: Perrett

Big dog attack fines

Gympie Magistrates Court

Dog owners fined thousands after duck and chook killings

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Local Partners

Gympie family's Christmas wish after horror setback

There are difficult days ahead after another serious setback for 12-year-old Ethan Fuller.

Anger after flowers removed from grave site

UNIMPRESSED: Lynne Mansell at the now bare grave of Pam Carrie.

Lynne Mansell is devastated after her silk flowers were removed.

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Fun for all at festive Widgee markets and chook sale

FEATHERED FRIENDS: Ezrah and Nikodah Hanson check out the poultry the chook sale at Widgee Rural tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).

Widgee gears up for Christmas

What's on around Gympie region over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie community diary

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

RICKY Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years, titled 'Humanity'.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis won't be naming her second child 'Hawkeye'

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $334,000

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

High Position,Views on 2981m2 + SHED

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $363,000

Welcome to this large brick home with 3 living areas, central kitchen, a very large undercover rear verandah, and extra high shedding at the rear of the property...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive master built home. This stunning home is located in an...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

GLENWOOD GEM

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $263,000

No electricity bills! This modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2 is solar powered. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen, the oven is brand new and never used. Two way...

LOCATION LOCATION

89A Exhibition Rd, Southside 4570

0 0 1 $125,000

1586 m2 at the Southside. The shed is already built (powered) and there is heaps of room to build your home. Large shed with roller door, loads of storage...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with polished timber flooring.

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!