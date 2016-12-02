Big dog attack fines

A GYMPIE magistrate has warned of a $15,000 maximum penalty for dogs which attack other people's pets or livestock.

Gympie Magistrate M. Baldwin said the community was seeing a plethora of such cases.

She was speaking after two cases in which dogs that attacked and killed domestic animals, ducks in one case and chooks in another, cost their carers $5500 in fines and court costs.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told the court his client, Krystal Nicole Reader, was babysitting one of the dogs, which had been caught killing ducks on a neighbour's CCTV security system.

She had already spent $1000 getting her two dogs out of the pound, he said.

Reader, 33, of Curra had a fenced-off dog pen, but the dogs had dug underneath the fence and escaped on August 5.

Solicitor Greg Wildie, appearing for Gympie Regional Council, said the woman was required to keep the dogs in an adequate enclosure and, as the dogs had escaped, the council's position was that the enclosure was obviously not adequate and should have had concrete footings.

Mr Anderson said Reader, who was fined $2000, plus costs, had taken her responsibilities and the resultant dispute with her neighbour very seriously and had moved to Gympie in response.

Magistrate M Baldwin told Reader, "these things are so unfortunate”.

"I don't think anyone encourages the dogs but the maximum penalty is about $15,000.”

Describing the penalties as "disproportionate” when compared to other serious offences, she said she took into account Reader's guilty plea and the fact she had attempted to keep the dogs enclosed.

"Because they got out, it wasn't (adequate),” she said.

In the other case, Wilsons Pocket woman Sherylee Ann Holt, 45, was also fined $2000, with $757.90 costs after admitting her dogs had escaped her yard and killed three chickens in another property in Noosa Rd, Monkland, on June 24.

"They have got to be the most expensive dogs in history,” she said. She fined Holt $2200 plus costs.