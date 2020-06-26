Menu
KEEPING IT SLOW::Jarrod Dan and Lauren Langley are the "dynamic duo" behind upcoming new eatery, The Bunker at The Korner, which is due to open for business in about two months at the Mary and Channon St “Korner.”
News

Big deal for Gympie’s post corona restaurant scene

Arthur Gorrie
26th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
ONE of Gympie’s most significant real estate deals forms the basis of a new start restaurant at the old Commercial Hotel, more recently known as Chambers and even more recently, The Decks.

But two Gympie region caterers are firing up a brand new CBD eatery, due to open in September in the famous building’s downstairs “dungeon.”

“Low and slow” is the name of the game for caterers Jarrod Dan and Lauren Langley, who will soon take up residence in the downstairs “dungeon” of the famous building.

They will be well known already for their Beauty and the Beard Eats and Events catering business.

Referring to the two of them as “The Dynamic Duo,” Jarrod said Lauren provided the beauty and he the beard in their unique catering service.

“Everything is barbecued low and slow for upwards of eight hours over ironbark coals,” he said.

They have been feeding loyal customers throughout Gympie, Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast for three years, doing all the cooking in their reverse flow 3m wood fired barbecue and trailer.

“We source quality meats around Queensland and they are smoked low and slow overnight and served with fresh seasonal and sumptuous sides for a gourmet dining experience,” he said.

But now, in addition to their travelling catering service, they will have a CBD restaurant.

“The restaurant is called The Bunker at The Korner,” he said.

The Korner will be the name of the whole building, following its purchase by Gympie property expert Billy Mitchell of Century 21 real estate.

