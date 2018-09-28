Big day planned for Rattler's first run

BIG DAY: The Mary Valley Rattler is back and will make it's first official run next Saturday.

BIG DAY: The Mary Valley Rattler is back and will make it's first official run next Saturday. LEEROY TODD

IT'S FULL steam ahead for the Mary Valley Rattler, with the iconic tourist attraction hosting a day of festivities for First Run Day early next month after the announcement Wednesday of the start date for the historic railway's regular services.

To celebrate, the beautifully refurbished historic Gympie Station on Tozer Street will come alive with a carnival-like atmosphere from 8am on Saturday October 6.

Along with live entertainment from The X Factor Australia contestant and local, Caitlyn Shadbolt, there will be a broadcast from local radio station Zinc FM, face painting, and station tours.

There will also be exclusive opportunities to be the first to ride the trains.

These exclusive First Run Day tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for children and include a return ride on the train on Saturday as well as a welcome drink, a gift bag for each passenger and a First Run Day certificate.

After extensive upgrades to century-old track work and its fleet of historic locomotives and carriages, Mary Valley Rattler Board chairman Ian McNicol said the importance of the Rattler as a drawcard to the region could not be underestimated.

"On behalf of the Board, we'd like to thank the Gympie Regional Council, the tireless work of our volunteers, and especially the community, as well as our fantastic employees, who have all worked to get the Rattler back on track and give our region a world-class tourist attraction,” he said.

The Mary Valley Rattler is a historic rail experience operating a fleet of locomotives and carriages, each with their own unique story.

From Sunday October 7, morning and afternoon services on the Rattler will run three days per week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays on a return journey from the historic Gympie or Amamoor stations via Dagun.

With return trips taking three hours from Gympie and four hours from Amamoor, Mary Valley Rattler passengers can rediscover the magic of a bygone era with a rail journey through one of the most beautiful parts of Queensland.

It's a fun, half day adventure suitable for the whole family and a trip you'll want to take again and again.

Tickets for both First Run Day trains and regular operations are on sale now.

For more information, ticket purchases and departure times visit maryvalleyrattler.com.au or call the Mary Valley Rattler on 07 5482 2750.

Gympie Regional Council residents and ratepayers can also take advantage of an exclusive membership program, Rattler Mates, to access discounted ticket fares and other special offers.

For more information on Rattler Mates, head to maryvalleyrattler.com.au/rattlermates.