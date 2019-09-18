Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Big clues that gave away Today gaffe

18th Sep 2019 3:16 PM

 

EAGLE-EYED viewers have called out the Today show for an embarrassing blunder during Tuesday's show.

During a story about the heavy rainfall in Sydney, footage was aired of a wet road with a police officer and his parked Holden Commodore car outside a Caltex - which was advertising petrol at 84 cents a litre.

 

Bargain.
Bargain.

The only problem?

Police haven't used that make of Holden since 2004 - and the price of fuel is unfortunately now generally around double that price.

The footage aired at 5.34am.

Nine later confirmed it was old footage.

"We used file vision of rain falling in Sydney as the rain hadn't hit yet and at 5.30am it was too dark to shoot," a spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

"Admittedly, it would be wonderful to wake up to petrol prices at 84.9 cents."

Meanwhile, the east coast of Australia will continue to "cop a beating" from the rain over the coming week, with only a brief lull in the showers before a second frontal system powers through on the weekend, bringing even more moisture.

It's the heaviest rain in a month.

More Stories

Show More
funny mistake television today show

Top Stories

    'You need a lawyer': Gympie magistrate to jailbound offender

    premium_icon 'You need a lawyer': Gympie magistrate to jailbound offender

    News Burglary, drugs, weapons, shoplifting, child protection and jail time ahead for one defendant in Gympie Magistrates Court

    • 18th Sep 2019 3:04 PM
    BREAKING: Car crashes 5m down embankment, woman trapped

    premium_icon BREAKING: Car crashes 5m down embankment, woman trapped

    News Emergency workers rush to scene of crash in Gympie street

    The end of an era for Wishlist Coffee House in Gympie

    premium_icon The end of an era for Wishlist Coffee House in Gympie

    News Manager of seven years and $400,000 raised ready to hang up apron

    Full livestream schedule for QLD schools basketball

    Full livestream schedule for QLD schools basketball

    Sport News Corp mastheads are banding together: Check our full schedule