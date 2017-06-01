22°
BIG CHILL: Gympie's coldest morning of the year

Jacob Carson
| 1st Jun 2017 7:05 AM
BIG CHILL: Gympie residents got their first blast of winter this morning.
BIG CHILL: Gympie residents got their first blast of winter this morning.

THE first day of winter didn't disappoint, with Gympie residents waking to a brisk morning of 4.5 degrees.

Temperatures plummeted in the early hours of this morning, with Weatherzone data showing we hit the chilly low at around 6.20am.

The apparent temperature, which is roughly what people perceive or feel the temperature to be, was an even colder 3.4 degrees - according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"It was a combination of a number of different factors, including topography and relatively calm winds," Bureau forecaster Janine Yuasa says. 

"Couple that with clear skies and you've got perfect conditions for colder weather."

It's certainly the coldest morning experienced in the region so far this year, with the April 28 cold snap coming in second at 6.9 degrees.

 

Weather data showing the early morning temperature plummet.
Weather data showing the early morning temperature plummet.

The Gympie area seems to have been hit the hardest in the region, with temperatures on the Cooloola Coast looking average for the beginning of June, currently hovering around 16-17 degrees. 

The mercury in Gympie is expected to mercifully rise as the morning rolls on, with an expected top of 22 degrees today.

But cooler conditions are expected to last the week as well, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting lows of 10 and 11 degrees over the next few days. 

How cold was it at your place? We'd love to know, so send us a message on our Facebook page or in the comments below.

Topics:  big chill cold weather first day of winter winter weather

