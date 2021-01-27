Big changes to Gympie landscape as Bypass takes shape

Construction of the $1 billion, 26km final section of the Gympie Bypass from Woondum to Curra is well underway and some major changes are already visible to locals and motorists near Flood Road, Penny Road and East Deep Creek Road.

Haulage crossings will be constructed on the east side of Gympie within weeks.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said construction of the first crossings on the local road network would begin around East Deep Creek in early February, which will provide access for machinery and materials and will significantly reduce the number of construction vehicles on local roads.

Gympie’s star Young Citizen wants to make a difference in the world



“When completed, the crossings will reduce disruption for local road users, and they’re a welcome step forward in the much-needed four-lane Gympie Bypass.”



Mr O’Brien said the roadworks would include the construction of temporary road pavements, installing rumble grids within the work areas, and installing signage for traffic management.



Changed speed limits will be in place at all heavy vehicle crossings, and all crossings will be monitored and road conditions managed with sweeper trucks and water carts.



Work will begin in February at the following crossings:

• Flood Road - near Cooloola Scrap Metal

• Noosa Road - near T-intersection with Penny Road

• Penny Road - near T-intersection with Noosa Road

Progressively over the next twelve months the following

crossings will begin:

• Keefton Road - within Woondum State Forest area

• Noosa Road - near Mothar Mountain Speedway

• East Deep Creek Road - near Nolan Meats

• Randwick Road - adjacent to North Coast Rail Line

• Bolcaro Road - approximately halfway along

• Tin Can Bay Road - adjacent to the North Coast Rail Line

• Sandy Creek Road - adjacent to the North Coast Rail Line

Gympie Bypass looking along Penny Road ridge, taken Australia Day 2021.





The project is being managed by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, with a Bielby BMD joint venture awarded the tender for upgrades from Woondum through to Veteran.



A second contract will be secured early this year for the remaining section between Veteran and Curra, and the works will be complete by mid-2024, weather permitting.



“The Gympie Bypass is a once-in-a-generation infrastructure project that will save lives and turbo-charge Wide Bay’s economy, creating about 576 jobs during the next four years,” Mr O’Brien said.



“It will open up Wide Bay’s industry and manufacturing capability to Brisbane and beyond, with a four-lane high-speed transport corridor that is built to the highest possible safety standards.



“Local motorists, tourists and heavy transport will all benefit from this world-class new highway alignment.”



The $1 billion Cooroy to Curra – Section D project is jointly funded by the Australian Government contributing $800 million and the Queensland Government $200 million.



The Bypass, which is expected to be finished by mid-2024, is designed to improve traffic flow through Gympie, as the upgrade will avoid 53 intersections (including 9-signalised intersections) and 106 property accesses which contribute to current safety and congestion issues on the existing the Bruce Highway.

Gympie Bypass Section D work, taken from Penny Road looking north.

It will also improve safety and capacity through the separation of long-distance traffic from local traffic, sweeping east of the city and reducing heavy vehicles through Gympie by 50%.

The Bypass will significantly improve flood immunity compared with the old highway, which has traditionally experienced frequent closures in the Gympie CBD and north and south of Gympie due to flooding.

It will be delivered in two major contracts, the first now under construction from the Woondum interchange to Sandy Creek Road and the second from Sandy Creek Road to Curra.

Contract 1 is being carried out by a Queensland based joint venture between Bielby Holdings and BMD.

The local Industry Register is an initiative to encourage local business participation in the project.

Gympie region businesses such as sub-contractors, equipment and plant hire, service providers, accommodation and catering providers and labour-hire are encouraged to register their interest on the project website. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

The Industry Register has been provided to shortlisted construction contractors, so they have details of interested local businesses and service providers. The register will continue to be updated over the next 12 months and provided to the contractors.