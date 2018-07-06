Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The report recommends the change come into effect in 2020.
The report recommends the change come into effect in 2020.
Education

Big changes recommended for school funding

by Lauren Martyn-Jones
6th Jul 2018 3:39 PM

PARENTS' income could be used to determine how much funding private schools receive, under significant school funding changes recommended to Federal Government.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham has today released the findings of the Review of the Socio-economic Status (SES) Score Methodology, chaired by Michael Chaney, which examined how the level of taxpayer funding for private schools is calculated.

The review was commissioned after some school sectors complained the current methodology for determining parents' "capacity to pay" for private schooling favoured wealthy independent schools at the expense of smaller Catholic schools.

The existing SES methodology, introduced by the Howard Government, determined how much taxpayer funding independent school should receive by using the average SES score for the census district in which students at the school live.

But the report released this morning recommends that "capacity to contribute" be instead based on a direct measure of median income of parents and guardians of the students at the school.

In a statement released this morning, Senator Birmingham said the report made clear this "direct measure of parental income" can now be obtained without breaching privacy or requiring the collection of tax file numbers by a school.

The report recommends the changes come into effect in 2020.

Senator Birmingham said he planned to consult with non-government school sectors and the states and territories before formally responding to the recommendations.

"The report's recommendations offer the potential to achieve a clearer picture of the capacity of families at non-government schools to contribute to the costs of their children's education," he said.

editors picks education federal government schooling

Top Stories

    RIPPED OFF: RACQ slams Gympie servo stations for price gouge

    premium_icon RIPPED OFF: RACQ slams Gympie servo stations for price gouge

    News GYMPIE motorists are being ripped off at the bowser with petrol prices approaching a five-year record high.

    Our girls saving the iconic Queensland country show

    premium_icon Our girls saving the iconic Queensland country show

    News Josie and Emily take their Gympie Show win to the Brisbane Ekka

    Good turn follows bad for truckie, now working for safety

    premium_icon Good turn follows bad for truckie, now working for safety

    News "Micro-sleep' blamed for off-road crash near Goomeri

    Mum blows .225% with keys in hand

    premium_icon Mum blows .225% with keys in hand

    Crime Slumped over steering wheel with car keys, bad place to sleep it off

    Local Partners