Big changes could be on way to Gympie's golf course

CHANGE AHEAD: The Gympie Golf course could be getting a big face lift in the future as investors eye the property off. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S golf course could look vastly different in the future, with developers teeing off some major changes to the site if sold.

While the 52ha property was passed in at Thursday's auction, marketing agent Joseph Codianni said it was still under close scrutiny.

"There are developers who want to look at opportunities with the course,” Mr Codianni said.

One was a golf enthusiast with an interest in revitalising the course, while three others had their eyes on some major changes.

This included shrinking the course to nine or 12 holes and building an over-55s facility on the site.

It would incorporate a lapsed development application for 36 more townhouses included in the sale, Mr Codianni said.

While these options were all on the table, he said they hinged on what help Gympie Regional Council would allow to happen.

"The council has to come on board,” he said.

The golf course has been on the market for more than six years.

It has caught the eye of several potential buyers including the council, the RSL, and Clive Palmer.

There are four separate titles as part of the deal, including the undeveloped townhouses, a 3354sq m lot used as a car park across the road and a two-bedroom house next to it.