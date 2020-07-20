Big changes coming to some Gympie dump fees

Residents will be paying less to dump green waste in Gympie under new fees proposed by the council.

BIG changes to Gympie dump fees are on the cards with some minor rises to gate prices offset by green waste charges being slashed by 20 per cent.

The changes have been revealed as part of Gympie Regional Council’s suite of fees and charges proposed as part of the 2020-21 budget.

Dump fees at the Bonnick Rd will rise only minimally after he council reworked its proposed 2020-21 charges schedule.

It had first been floated by the council last month, but was pulled of the meeting’s agenda at the last minute for more work.

Under the new plan the cost of a car load of rubbish to only rise 10c, from $5 to $5.50.

A single-axle trailer load will go up from $17.50 to $18, and a large trailer load will rise from $37 to $38.

On the other hand, a car load of green waste sink from $3.10 per trip to $2.50, a single-trailer load will go from $11.20 to $9, and a large trailer load will plummet from $20.40 to $16.40.

Residents like Warren Robinson who dump green waste will be winners under a proposal to slash the cost by 20 per cent. General waste fees will go up by between 10c-$1, depending on the load size.

Under the old proposal the cost for a car load of general rubbish would rise from $5.50 to $7, a single-axle trailer load would increase from $17.50 to $22, and a large trailer load would jump from $37 to $47.

Green waste fees were also proposed to rise from $3.10 to $4 for a car, and to $12 for a single-axle trailer and $21 for a large trailer.

The new charges, which must still be voted on by councillors, form part of a wider proposal expected to bring $6.18 million into the council’s coffers next year.

Several new fees are expected to be introduced, including membership and hire charges for the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, transshipping and advertising fees at the Gympie Saleyards, and an annual temporary food premises application fee.