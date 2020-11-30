Big changes coming to Kybong airport after 3 year hold up

The third stage of Kybong Airport’s Cumulus Airpark development has been approved by the council almost a decade after stage two was given the green light.

The third stage of Kybong Airport’s Cumulus Airpark development has been approved by the council almost a decade after stage two was given the green light.

A MAJOR developments at Kybong Airport will finally be moving forward after developers were given a green light by Gympie Regional Council years after first lodging their proposals.

In the last two months councillors have unanimously approved stage three projects at the airport including a new stage of the long planned Cumulus Airpark.

The application for this stage was originally lodged on April 20, 2017.

It was not approved until October 28 this year, 1287 days later.

The application for stage three was with the council for more than 1200 days.

The hangar application was submitted to the council on September 18, 2018; it was approved at last week’s meeting.

The first two stages of Cumulus Airpark were approved a decade ago, in 2009 and 2011.

A major holdup in the progress of developments at the airport was the previous council’s deliberations on the airport’s future.

“There had been a plan drafted and many discussions held,” Gympie council planning manager Tania Stenholm said at the October meeting.

Cumulus Airpark developer Ray Gresham started his work in opening up the airport more than a decade ago. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

“The application was held up pending the outcome of those.

“There’s also been an ongoing issue regarding … the approved access onto the aerodrome should they have an approval from the council, given they’re selling lots within a development that relies on that.

“Council has drafted an agreement now.”

Stage three allows the development of six new land lots with common property.

Four of the new lots are at least 1500sq m in size; enough room for a house and hangar.

The third stage was approved subject to more than a dozen conditions, including upgrades to Lobwein Rd and its intersection with Fullerton Rd.

Kybong Airport Cumulus Airpark stage three plans.

A separate 17 lot house and private hangar development next to the airport, lodged by Trevor and Leslie Rachow in September 2016, was approved at the October meeting.

The region’s planning scheme requires hangars be built before houses to prevent people from buying blocks to develop and then complaining about the airport.