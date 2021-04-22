A childhood favourite is about to go through a monumental change.

Mattel, the maker of Matchbox cars has announced its die cast toys will be made from 100 per cent recycled or sustainable materials in the future.

The brand will ditch the metals and plastics used for almost 70 years for recycled materials and bio-plastics.

Tesla Roadster Matchbox car is made from 99 per cent recycled materials.

To commemorate the changes the company is releasing a first-of-its-kind carbon neutral Matchbox Tesla Roadster.

The car is made of 62 per cent reused zinc and 37 per cent recycled plastic, with only one per cent stainless steel.

Roberto Stanichi, head of vehicles at Mattel believes the company plays an important role in educating young kids to be mindful of the environment.

"Matchbox is committing to using 100 per cent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future," says Stanichi.

The Miniature Tesla Roadster gives the public a chance to own the futuristic coupe, which was first announced several years ago but has no firm production date.

Mattel has committed to making all its Matchbox items sustainable.

Tesla has a history of making big attention-grabbing promises and then failing to deliver them on time.

Tesla boss Elon Musk said the sporty electric car would be the fastest car on the planet if and when it finally hits the road.

In 2019 Musk said it would take 2.1 seconds to hit 60mph (96.6km/h), before adding a theoretical rocket thruster option.

To complement Mattel's drive towards a sustainable future Target is piloting a new program where the public can return their old cars, which will be cleaned, sorted and donated to disadvantaged kids by the Lighthouse Foundation and the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency.

Originally published as Big change to favourite childhood toy