Big change on the cards for Gympie ARC and region’s pools

Gympie’s pools could soon be under new management with the council inviting tenders fro management of the facilities that have been run by Belgravia Leisure for the past five years.

A major overhaul of the region’s pools could be on the cards, with Gympie Regional Council throwing open the doors to possible new management of its $23 million aquatic centre and regional facilities.

The council is inviting tenders to take control of its four community owned pools, which includes the aquatic centre and public pools at Kandanga, Goomeri and Tin Can Bay.

The pools have been managed by Belgravia Leisure for the past five years.

The company’s run has not been without controversy. The 2016 appointment of the Victorian-based company as managers was met with community backlash and in 2017 it made national headlines over its internal photograph policy after a Gympie grandmother was told staff had to check the photos she took on her phone before she left.

The policy was slammed by Australian civil liberties expert Terry O’Gorman as “grossly excessive”.

It is understood the new five-year contract to be awarded will install several new measures to improve guests’ experience.

These include the return of cash payments; tighter management of repairs and when they must be done; improved cleaning of the toilets and change rooms; and changing re-entry rules to prevent guests from having to pay to entry fees on the same day.

Mayor Glen Hartwig said it was vital the region’s pools were maintained to a high standard.

Tenders are open for the management of all four community owned pools including Goomeri. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

“There is nothing like taking a dip in one of our pools during a hot summer’s day, and this tender agreement ensures that whoever is managing them, keeps them in tip-top shape for years to come,” Mr Hartwig said.

“We have so many passionate residents and community groups within our region that I think would be more than up to the task of managing our pools given the opportunity.

“I am putting the call out to you all to submit an application as soon as possible.”

Applicants can bid to manage any or all of the four pools.

Submissions close 2pm Tuesday May 18.

