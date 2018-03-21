Big Cat ready to pounce

Australian Rules: The Cats' newest recruit has all the traits of an AFL player and the tall Victorian is looking forward to his first season with Gympie.

Hayden Graham was living in Port Douglas, North Queensland before making the move down to Gympie.

"I have never been to Gympie before making the move but just wanted a bit of a change, something different, fresh and new,” he said.

"There is history between (Cats coach) Courtney and I and that was a factor as to why I made the move.”

At 195cm tall Graham is surprisingly versatile.

"He is very athletic and does not play a traditional tall man's game,” coach Courtney Findlay said.

"Graham will play either centre or half forward. These are his best two positions. With a long left-foot kick he is able to kick goals consistently and tends to find space. This will add to our attack.”

After losing assistant coach and player Scott English through work, the Cats have a few new players this year.

"English moved to Darwin for work but will try to play four games,” Findlay said.

As the season starts for the Cats this Saturday, Findlay is hoping Graham will add strength to the team and his opponent will struggle to match his formidable size.

"He has a will to win, strong at the contest and able to break lines,” he said.

Cats play Maryborough in Maryborough at 3pm Saturday.