Warm days are ahead for Gympie thanks to a
Weather

'Big bubble of hot air' over Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
5th Nov 2018 10:27 AM
GYMPIE is getting a preview of summer this week with temperatures to soar more than 5C above the November average.

Over the next three days residents can expect to swelter through temperatures averaging 36C, including a 37C scorcher tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said the warm weather which was affecting large swathes of the south-east Queensland corner, was being caused by "a big bubble of warm air”.

"It's squishing air underneath and down to the surface,” he said.

The heat was being dragged from the northern reaches of the country thanks to a north-easterly wind, he said.

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Gympie this week - with a low-intensity heatwave expected for the region.
And there will be little respite at night either, with temperatures to hang about the 20C mark until Friday morning when a southerly change will drop it to 14C.

While some might expect the chance of a thunderstorms to follow the simmering days, Mr Blazak said the weather pattern ruled that out.

Even with the southerly change there was still only likely to be "a drop or two” of rain at best, he said.

"I expect nothing significant.”

