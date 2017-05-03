Big brekkie from big hearts

James Duggan and Ben Duffey cook up a storm on the barbecue.

STUDENTS cooked up a storm for a good cause at St Patrick's Primary School yesterday morning when they hosted the Big Breakfast before school.

Run by Year 6 students and headed by the Mini-Vinnies committee, the morning aimed to raise money for homeless and disadvantaged people in Gympie.

For $5 students, teachers and parents were treated to a range of fruit, cereals, hot breakfast and juice and hot drinks.

By eagerly organising the menu, contributing ingredients, setting up, cooking, serving and cleaning up, the students really put their heart into contributing to a worthy cause, St Patrick's Primary School Year 6 teacher Bernadette Baxter said.

Gympie stores Aldi and Coles provided goods for the fundraiser, which provided a great boost for the event, she said.