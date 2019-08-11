Big breaks for new Gympie talent as AICM Rocks the country

ROCKING THE COUNTRY: Australian Institute of Country Music headquarters in Channon Street, Gympie, saw some exciting performances on Saturday, including that of North Arm Rock Band.

ROCKING THE COUNTRY: Australian Institute of Country Music headquarters in Channon Street, Gympie, saw some exciting performances on Saturday, including that of North Arm Rock Band. Troy Jegers

WITH eight exciting new bands on the bill, it was not such a surprise that between 100 and 150 people turned up for Saturday's big blast at the Australian Institute of Country Music's Channon Street headquarters.

What is surprising is that they all fitted in at a venue more suited to practice and tuition than full-on public performance.

But somehow the building did not burst, even if it did explode with a huge afternoon of rock music.

AICM president Maria Townsend-Webb was excited as she recalled "a fabulous day.”

"There was room to breathe, but it was full and it was exciting. There were people everywhere throughout the building,” AICM band coach Ande Foster said.

They were there to participate or support the efforts of eight bands, from young newcomers to experienced performers.

Mr Percival was the band. Members were Noah Coulson, Nathan Banks, Angus Parr and Donald MacGregor Troy Jegers

Laura Parr, Greg Parr and David Banks Troy Jegers

Emma Mulholland and Momoka Kimura Troy Jegers

Gabriel Laidler-Burns, Braden Gray and Camille Britten Troy Jegers

Emily and Lucy Kerr Troy Jegers

Nelson Alexander Troy Jegers

Lex Townsend and Maria Townsend-Webb Troy Jegers

Blank Canvas, with Jackson Allan, Jake Gibbs, Mikah Gatward, Brendon Crowther Troy Jegers

Oli Cunningham and Sonny Nielsen Troy Jegers

Max Olsson-McDonald and Lee Olsson-McDonald Troy Jegers

Pippi Lindemann and River Foster Troy Jegers

Branson Cook gives the day a big thumbs up. Troy Jegers

Led Angels' Daniel Beddoe, Evan Steer and Lloyd Steer. Troy Jegers

"I couldn't have been happier with the crowd,” he said.

The event was the AICM Rock School Band Showdown, and the competition was friendly but fierce.

"The judges were terrific,” Ande Foster said.

"Lee Turner, of Blue Logistics Studios, is a seasoned performer and he has worked in bands for most of his life.

"He had loads of advice and encouragement.

"Emily Murphy, who is program co-ordinator for the Muster, was very insightful and specific in her comments.

"And Luke Harriman, who is Gympie Regional Council venue manager said he saw a lot of potential for future events involving the talent he saw on Saturday.”

”We're looking forward to doing it again next year,” Maria Townsend-Webb said.

"It was absolutely standing room only,” she said.

"The place was absolutely pumping for five hours.

"There was an incredible diversity of bands and songs and a lot of original songs.

"We had two categories for the bands. We had some very young people in the school age section and some very accomplished and experienced musicians in the open category.

"We also had prizes for best original song and best Muster match (with a prize of two chances to perform at the upcoming Gympie Music Muster).

"The place was packed out from beginning to end,” she said.

The action started about 2.30pm and wrapped up about 7.30pm,” she said.

Bands played half-hour sets with the Malia Stirling Band startig at 2.30pm, followed by Krashendo, Aspy Jones, Caramel, Mr Percival, North Arm rock Band, Black Canvas, and Led Angels.

The day was sponsored by the Gympie Music Muster, Gympie Musicland, EM Media and Events, Soundhive, Navigator Music, the AICM Rock School and Gympie Regional Council.

