Big backyard gift for 72-year-old Gympie service widow

SERVICE widow Berniece Ryan-Charles got a boost yesterday when Legacy staff and volunteers and Tradelink overhauled her backyard.

Mrs Ryan-Charles, 72, whose husband Raymond George died in 2010 after a long fight with dementia and Parkinson's Disease, said she was delighted to have her garden restored to its former glory.

"I feel like this is thanks for all that Ray did for his country,” she said.

"My husband was a very devoted soldier and worked with Legacy from the time he came back from the war.”

Mr George served in the Australian Army in World War II, as part of 5 Australia Watercraft Workshop.

He deployed to Papua New Guinea where he served as a motor mechanic, and he maintained and repaired the army's boat engines.

"He was the love of my life and I miss him intensely,” Mrs Ryan-Charles.

Debris and weeds were removed from the yard, trees were trimmed and an old duck pond got a clean.

Backyard Assist helps service widows maintain their yards and homes, as well as their connections with their husbands.