Big ask for a rattling new Gympie job

STEEL WHEELS: Getting the Rattler business back on track and keeping it rolling along is one important new job on offer in Gympie.

KEEPING the Rattler rattling along will be the essence of a new job looking after the most important Mary Valley steam train people of all, the volunteers.

And there is no need to get all steamed up by the online advertisement indicating the job is based in "Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast.”

It is actually located in the heart of the much better situated Gympie region.

The "volunteer co-ordinator” position will require significant personal, management and diplomatic skills and will take about 24 hours a week.

To be the successful applicant, you will need to be an effective leader with "extensive experience in recruitment, management and retention of volunteers.”

On the administrative side, you will need high level budget management and other administrative skills, including demonstrated experience managing workplace health and safety, with intermediate level competency with Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word and Excel).

And then comes the diplomacy.

The advertisement, online at seek.com.au, calls for "demonstrated experience in networking and collaboration with others, working effectively within local communities, high level interpersonal communication skills and written communication skills, including preparation of complex report” and "demonstrated experience in effective conflict resolution.”

Those are the essentials.

On top of that, desirable attributes include "experience in software systems covering human resource management and training” and "the ability to lead change.”

The advertisement describes the job as an opportunity to "be part of a significant project.”

Although no pay rate is mentioned, it would be a vital part of the reincarnation of the Rattler, once seen as a Mary Valley lifeline.

It is one of 29 anticipated Rattler jobs, with a $10.8 million program now in place to have its track fixed and the service rattling along, hopefully by the end of the year.