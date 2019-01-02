Big announcement from Gladiators president

Gympie United president Joel Albion: As Gympie United prepares for the move into the Sunshine Coast Football competition, one of its driving forces is preparing to leave.

FOOTBALL: As Gympie United prepares for the move into the Sunshine Coast Football competition, one of its driving forces is preparing to leave.

United president Joel Albion will step down from his role after this season.

"I was president of Football Gympie for two years, Diggers Football Club president about eight years and Gympie United president for this year,” he said.

"It is time for a fresh face as much as anything and let someone else come in and have a crack.

Joel Albion. Troy Jegers

"I have been down here for a while now and I haven't done exactly what people wanted me to do and what they might have wanted.”

Albion has learnt over the past few years that you cannot always make people happy.

"It took a long time to learn that. In the last few years I certainly got that side of it,” he said.

Kyle Nix. Bec Singh

"My whole outlook on football changed and how football is played and administered and what is best for the game. I believe that what we are doing now is best for the game.”

Over the past 11 years the highlight and challenge have both been the move into the Sunshine Coast comp.

"It is a pretty bold move that we have made and the next big thing was to align someone like Kyle Nix with the club,” he said.

"Being a huge Manchester United fan myself, to have someone that has played for your club is pretty massive.

Gympie United Gladiators coach Kyle Nix while playing professionally in England.

"Unfortunately due to one reason or another things haven't gone the way of other people and friendships were broken down. I only did it because I thought it was the best thing for football.”

Gympie United Gladiators will expand their teams with an inaugural women's A-grade and reserves sides. As reserves coach, Albion's aim is to start with a bang by winning a premiership, and have his players selected in first grade.

"I have been coaching since I was about 13 but I really moved into the ladies games in the last 10 years,” he said. "It will be a new challenge to coach on the coast. We had a lot of interest and we are looking forward to a positive year ahead.