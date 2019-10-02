Bieber posts pics from inside wedding

Justin Bieber has given fans a first-hand look at his Monday wedding to model Hailey Baldwin in an intimate PDA-filled post.

The pop star took to social media to share a photo from the couple's reception, showing a photo booth shot of the newlyweds kissing in front of the camera.

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot for a second time. Picture: Instagram

"My bride is hot," he captioned the short slide show, which includes the kissing photo and a pic of the couple making silly faces.

Bieber even posted the spiffy watch he said he picked up as a wedding present for himself.

The couple posted intimate shots. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner posted a racy look. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner went for gold at the Bieber wedding. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner showed off her wedding finger, complete with rings. Picture: Instagram

The Biebers exchanged vows in South Carolina, more than a year after they married in a New York registry office. (Bieber confirmed in November that he was "a married man.")

Kylie Jenner at Justin Bieber's wedding

Kendall Jenner at Justin Bieber's wedding. The star said the guy behind her “is not” her date. Picture: Instagram

This time around, the singer shared wedding photos of himself and his wife (who months ago started going by Hailey Bieber) on his official Instagram account.

Hailey Bieber lets us all know she is, in fact, a wife. Picture: Instagram

The Biebers’ fancy champagne bottle. Picture: Instagram

The couple tied the knot in front of 154 guests including famous friends such as Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith.

This time around, the reaffirmed their vows at the luxury waterfront resort Montage Palmetto Bluff.

With many stars in attendance, it's no surprise social media was awash with pics and details of the big day.

Kendall Jenner (far right) and a bevvy of models at the exclusive event. Picture: Instagram

The couple’s dog, Oscar Bieber, wore his finest. Picture: Instagram

Bieber looked dapper in a white shirt and black bow tie, while the bride looked elegant in a high-neck, sleeveless white dress with her hair in a low bun.

During their reception, however, Baldwin embraced her "Mrs" title and showed off a leather jacket with "Wife" embroidered across the back, slipping it over her second white wedding dress for the evening.

Another personalised touch was the bottle of Moët covered in gold jewels alongside the words: "The Biebers - 9.30.19".

Hailey Bieber's mum at the wedding. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber’s little brother, Jaxon, looked sharp. Picture: Instagram

The Biebers got hitched ... again. Picture: Instagram

Guests were ferried to the location by boat. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who first met as teenagers, opened up about their relationship in a Vogue interview, with Baldwin saying, "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard."

"It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day," Baldwin said. "You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is."

But she added, "There's something beautiful about it anyway - about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

Stephen Baldwin greets locals before the big day. Picture: Instagram

"We're really young, and that's a scary aspect," she said. "We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes."