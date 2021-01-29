Bid to preserve father’s legacy for his ‘little man’

Family and friends of Duncan Craw have launched a fundraising effort to ensure the Victorian snorkeller’s son remembers his dad following his tragic death.

Duncan Craw and his son Levi were inseparable and family and friends are determined to ensure the "little man" remembers his dad.

The much-loved Warrnambool man died in what was first thought to be a shark attack and his family now believe was a medical episode while snorkelling off the coast of Port MacDonnell last week.

Mr Craw was just 32 years old and left behind wife Taylia and their son Levi, who will turn three in February.

Duncan Craw pictured with wife Taylia and their son Levi. Picture: Supplied by family

Family friend Chantelle Moutray has launched a GoFundMe campaign, setting a goal of raising $50,000 to support the family with donations already surpassing $13,000 within day.

"Duncan lost his own dad suddenly at a young age and it would break his heart to think that Levi would not have his father to turn to as he grows up," Ms Moutray said.

"Levi now knows his daddy is in heaven, and Duncan's family and friends are determined to ensure he will remember how much Duncan loved his little man," the GoFundMe page reads.

"Daddy and son were inseparable when Duncan was home from work and shared many similarities including their love for the farm and their mischievous smiles.

"Tay would often say they were twinning."

Duncan Craw, 32, of Warrnambool, Victoria died off the coast of Port MacDonnell in South Australia's southeast on Thursday, January 21. Picture: Supplied by family

Mr Craw's family including Taylia, mum Wendy, sisters Megan and Bridget and the extended family across southwest Victoria and New Zealand were blown away by the support they received following the tragedy.

"Many people have asked how they may contribute at this unbelievably difficult time, so we are starting this fundraiser for those who would like to give a donation," the GoFundMe page reads.

"While the love, guidance and presence of a father is irreplaceable, we believe that some additional financial support will help set Levi up for the future.

"It will also ease the burden on Tay who has been left without her husband and best friend.

"Tay has been a tower of strength since the devastating day, caring for Levi while also looking after the farm.

"We know that she will continue giving her all to make sure the family property is a beautiful home for Levi but it will be a long road ahead and she will need all the support we can give."

Originally published as Bid to preserve father's legacy for his 'little man'