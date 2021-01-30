Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos. Pic: Supplied

For the first time ever, the Queensland Government is working on a Rodeo Standards and Guidelines, which prompted Animal Liberation Queensland to ask Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister, Mark Furner, to ban calf roping.

Animal Liberation Queensland rodeo campaign director, Gayle D'Arcy said, "if Minister Furner is fair dinkum about wanting high standards of animal welfare in Queensland, the decision to ban calf roping should be a no-brainer".

Mr D'Arcy said the practice brutalises calves in the name of sport and entertainment, and it's time to change.

"In 2019 over 60000 people signed a petition asking for a Queensland ban, (and) tens of thousands of Queenslanders have emailed their state MPS and the Minister over the past couple of years," he said.

Mr D'Arcy said a new device used by the rodeo industry to lesson the shock of the roping impact has not been independently inspected.

"Vulnerable young animals continue to be exploited, frightened, and at risk of injury. In fact, the nasty calf rovings we've seen so far this year are up there with the worst we've seen in a long time," he said.

In 2019 the Australian Veterinary Association, RSPCA Queensland, Animals Australia, and Animal Welfare League Queensland agreed calf roping should be banned as it posed significant risk to calf's.

Calf roping was banned in Victoria in 1986 and South Australia in 2007.