Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
Environment

BHP to invest $US283m in Caribbean project

8th Aug 2019 11:17 AM

Global miner BHP has approved a $US283 million ($A418 million) investment to fund the development of an oil and gas project in Trinidad and Tobago.

Total investment in the Ruby Project, in which BHP holds a 68.5 per cent stake, is about $US500 million, BHP said in a statement.

The remaining interest in the project is held by state-owned Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Ruby aligns well with our strategy of maximising value from our existing assets, bringing competitive near term value and volume growth," BHP president operations petroleum Geraldine Slattery said.

More Stories

bhp gas mining

Top Stories

    Gympie council rocked by staff suspensions, investigation

    premium_icon Gympie council rocked by staff suspensions, investigation

    News Council CEO Bernard Smith has confirmed the investigation

    • 8th Aug 2019 11:41 AM
    Had a big year? This is what you need to tell the tax office

    premium_icon Had a big year? This is what you need to tell the tax office

    News Here's what you need to know.

    • 8th Aug 2019 11:32 AM
    Coast doctor on domestic violence charges makes curfew bid

    premium_icon Coast doctor on domestic violence charges makes curfew bid

    Breaking Dr Piotr Swierkowski faces Brisbane Supreme Court

    • 8th Aug 2019 11:11 AM