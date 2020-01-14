‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

THEFT: Gympie's Toucan Coffee was broken into this morning (Tuesday January 14) with $500 stolen from a firefighting fundraising tin. Photo: Contributed

A GYMPIE cafe raising funds for our hardworking and heroic firefighters across the state have had hundreds of dollars stolen from their tin in the early hours of this morning.

Gympie’s Toucan Coffee on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Monkland St was broken into just after 2am with the offender (s) smashing the window and stealing around $500 from a fundraising tin before fleeing the scene.

A Toucan employee said it was very disappointing news.

“The money we had raised which was close to $500 for the fire fighters and people affected by the fires was stolen in this break-in,” the employee said.

“The fact that people would stoop so low and steal money going to these people is beyond my imagination.

“There was signs outside saying the money was being raised for our firefighters.”

Police are currently at the scene and will be investigating CCTV footage later today.

The store is still open, but the drive through will remain closed due to work being conducted by forensic police.