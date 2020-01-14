Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THEFT: Gympie's Toucan Coffee was broken into this morning (Tuesday January 14) with $500 stolen from a firefighting fundraising tin. Photo: Contributed
THEFT: Gympie's Toucan Coffee was broken into this morning (Tuesday January 14) with $500 stolen from a firefighting fundraising tin. Photo: Contributed
News

‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

Philippe Coquerand
14th Jan 2020 8:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE cafe raising funds for our hardworking and heroic firefighters across the state have had hundreds of dollars stolen from their tin in the early hours of this morning.

Gympie’s Toucan Coffee on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Monkland St was broken into just after 2am with the offender (s) smashing the window and stealing around $500 from a fundraising tin before fleeing the scene.

Gympie's Toucan Coffee was broken into this morning (Tuesday January 14) with $500 stolen from a firefighting fundraising. Photo: Contributed
Gympie's Toucan Coffee was broken into this morning (Tuesday January 14) with $500 stolen from a firefighting fundraising. Photo: Contributed

A Toucan employee said it was very disappointing news.

“The money we had raised which was close to $500 for the fire fighters and people affected by the fires was stolen in this break-in,” the employee said.

“The fact that people would stoop so low and steal money going to these people is beyond my imagination.

“There was signs outside saying the money was being raised for our firefighters.”

Police are currently at the scene and will be investigating CCTV footage later today.

The store is still open, but the drive through will remain closed due to work being conducted by forensic police.

bruce highway gympie gympie cafes gympie police police media toucan coffee
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        premium_icon HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        News “I go down to the beach every day, and every day it changes – the view, the wind, the sand and the people. It’s just paradise.”

        ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        premium_icon ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        News MP defends climate policies, says jobs must come first

        Gympie’s wildlife can’t catch a break with weather

        premium_icon Gympie’s wildlife can’t catch a break with weather

        News The region’s animals are under assault from all sides of the weather system.

        Four times a charm: Brady milestone moves him into Gympie elite

        premium_icon Four times a charm: Brady milestone moves him into Gympie...

        News You hear the sound, the crunch when you hit it right out of the middle. It sounds...