‘Beyond a joke’: Residents fume at Telstra connection issues

Multiple Gympie region residents have come forward to express their frustration with Telstra internet connectivity issues.

PERSISTENT issues with Telstra internet connectivity in the Gympie region have left some residents at the end of their tether.

Theebine carer Phil Hunter said his client’s residence had been experiencing almost constant connection problems since late March, an issue compounded by the limitations brought on by COVID-19.

Mr Hunter said other Theebine residents, and more in neighbouring Scotchy Pocket, were yet to see a long-lasting fix after months of trouble.

Internet (dis)connection has been a persistent problem in Theebine and Scotchy Pocket in recent months, according to residents.

“It’s been going on and off for the last two months, it just finally got back on. We’re a bit sceptical still because it’s happened before, it comes back for a couple of days and then it’s gone again,” Mr Hunter said.

“We went through a lot of issues with Telstra.

“It’s affecting a lot of people out here.”

Mr Hunter said Telstra had recently rectified his connection issues, but worried it would only be a temporary fix due to similar issues in the past.

The Theebine Hotel community has had persistent issues with their Telstra connectivity since March.

In the same town, Theebine Pub owner Claudia Kroenert said her business had been severely hampered by connectivity issues on top of coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s going on and off whenever it feels like. I’m in the middle of writing an email and then it just switches off on me, and I can’t even send my email,” Ms Kroenert said.

“I can’t do any business banking, I can’t check my emails, it’s just getting beyond a joke.

“I rely on the internet so much, it’s unbelievable.”

Ms Kroenert said Telstra had most recently provided her with a dongle-like device to improve her ADSL connection, but that too had only resulted in intermittent “click outs”.

Both Telstra and the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman have been contacted for comment on connectivity issues in the Gympie region.