Beyonce slammed over Globes snub

BEYONCÉ is being slammed on social media for remaining seated when Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Joker at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Phoenix's fiancee, Rooney Mara, could all be seen standing up and cheering for Phoenix as he went onstage to accept the award.

However, Beyoncé - who was nominated for Best Original Song for Spirit from The Lion King - noticeably did not get up from her seat.

Beyonce remained seated.

Some viewers tweeted that the Sorry singer's actions were "disrespectful" and "rude".

Sorry but I don’t think this is “the type of energy” anyone should be praised for. I don’t know if there was another reason for her sitting but the fact she didn’t stand with everyone else, especially during a standing ovation is rude, point blank. #Beyonce #GoldenGlobes #Joaquin https://t.co/6nTkf2PhAC — Stacey (@MyAnxietySaidNo) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix deserved that standing ovation after winning the award for best actor... but I guess Beyoncé didn’t think so #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1h63mLWc28 — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) January 6, 2020

One person said, "@beyonce You're a joke for not standing up for Joaquin Phoenix. Understandable to make a statement. But that's just poor sportsmanship for someone that actually deserved recognition. You're entitled and arrogant. And as an actress you're a joke. SMH. You ought to apologise to him."

But another stood up for Beyoncé and argued that perhaps the singer's gown would have "been a pain to get out of her chair with and then gather it to sit down," adding, "Maybe it wasn't a statement".

Just putting it out there. MAYBE Beyoncé didn’t stand during Joaquin Phoenix’s standing ovation because her dress was massive & would have been a pain to get out of her chair with and then gather it to sit down again.



Just a thought. Maybe it wasn’t a statement. #GoldenGlobes — Nicki Price (@nickiprice27) January 6, 2020

People really on here praising Beyonce for being a rude ass and not standing for Joaquin when literally everyone else was? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Wueiy0ijRw — 가을의 공주 ♡ (@gaeul_gongju) January 6, 2020

This was not the first time Beyoncé, who was accompanied by husband Jay-Z to the show, went rogue that night.

The power couple decided to skip the red carpet, reportedly showed up nearly an hour late, and brought their own brand of champagne to the gathering.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.