Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
European Premiere of Disney's
European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
Celebrity

Beyoncé shares new Meghan pic

by Staff Writer
19th Jul 2019 12:00 AM

BEYONCE sent her 129 million Instagram fans wild when she posted a previously unseen photo of her meeting Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on her social media account yesterday.

Beyoncé and Meghan, both 37, seemed delighted to meet each other, basking in each other's admiration as they embraced intimately and exchanged pleasantries on the yellow carpet for the European premiere of Disney's The Lion King.

One Instagrammer posted, "Harry must have been so nervous meeting royalty."

While photographers had previously released photographs of the meeting between Meghan, Harry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the new pic showed a very tender moment between the woman who is widely regarded to be "Queen Bey" and "her princess", Meghan.

 

Prince Harry (L) chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd R) embraces Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) at the European Premiere of Disney's
Prince Harry (L) chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd R) embraces Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) at the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King". Picture: Getty Images

 

The women hugged, held hands, and beamed at each other as they spoke, the affection between them seeming genuine.

Some fans speculated that to get such a close-up shot from a low angle, Beyoncé must have brought her own photographer to the event.

"Another point of view of this iconic moment. This time from Beyonce's crew."

 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) meets Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) Disney's
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) meets Beyonce Knowles-Carter (R) Disney's "The Lion King" premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

 

Whether or not the pop star had her own crew on hand to capture the iconic moment is unclear, but Queen Bey looked stunning in a gold gown by Vietnamese couturier designed especially to match the yellow carpet.

More Stories

beyonce celebrity lion king meghan markle

Top Stories

    Gympie has say on nuclear power pitch

    premium_icon Gympie has say on nuclear power pitch

    Community Lobby group's plan ignites social media as community asks if it's viable.

    Health bosses deny claims about Gympie Hospital

    premium_icon Health bosses deny claims about Gympie Hospital

    Health Region's health service under fire again.

    Water contamination scare under investigation

    premium_icon Water contamination scare under investigation

    News Defence Department will carry out a detailed environmental study

    Gympie business wins 'Store of the Year' industry award

    premium_icon Gympie business wins 'Store of the Year' industry award

    News State industry award win for Gympie business