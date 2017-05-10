Beware fake $50 notes circulating in Gympie region

BEWARE: A counterfeit $50 note presented at businesses in Tara earlier this year.

GYMPIE police have issued a warning after a series of counterfeit $50 notes were used in pubs, cafes, takeaway stores and supermarkets in the Gympie region in the last week.

"The offenders are attempting to buy goods or ask staff to change the note for smaller notes,” a police spokeswoman said.

"Fortunately some staff have refused due to them thinking that the money was fake.”

The notes are described as:

Rougher texture (first thing usually noticed);

Slightly faded in colour;

Clear glittery edges on the note;

When scrunched the note creases (unlike the real note) and a fine powdery residue comes off on your hand making the note look more glittery;

The notes get rejected by the poker machines and don't feed, so that is often the excuse to get the note changed at the counter.

The notes are believed to look quite authentic with the symbols/windows recreated well, police said.

If in doubt the quickest way to detect is to do the scrunch test.

Take note of the people's descriptions and vehicle (if safe to do so), save and copy any CCTV footage and report it to police.