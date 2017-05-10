19°
News

Beware fake $50 notes circulating in Gympie region

10th May 2017 3:50 PM
BEWARE: A counterfeit $50 note presented at businesses in Tara earlier this year.
BEWARE: A counterfeit $50 note presented at businesses in Tara earlier this year. Queensland Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE police have issued a warning after a series of counterfeit $50 notes were used in pubs, cafes, takeaway stores and supermarkets in the Gympie region in the last week.

"The offenders are attempting to buy goods or ask staff to change the note for smaller notes,” a police spokeswoman said.

"Fortunately some staff have refused due to them thinking that the money was fake.”

The notes are described as:

Rougher texture (first thing usually noticed);

Slightly faded in colour;

Clear glittery edges on the note;

When scrunched the note creases (unlike the real note) and a fine powdery residue comes off on your hand making the note look more glittery;

The notes get rejected by the poker machines and don't feed, so that is often the excuse to get the note changed at the counter.

The notes are believed to look quite authentic with the symbols/windows recreated well, police said.

If in doubt the quickest way to detect is to do the scrunch test.

Take note of the people's descriptions and vehicle (if safe to do so), save and copy any CCTV footage and report it to police.

Gympie Times

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

GYMPIE'S schools are expected to receive more than $496 million in total funding over the next 10 years as part of new measures introduced in the budget.

Beware fake $50 notes circulating in Gympie region

BEWARE: A counterfeit $50 note presented at businesses in Tara earlier this year.

Here's how to tell if the note is a fake

Teen hit while crossing busy Gympie road

A pedestrian was struck on Station Rd on Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was thrown into the air from the force

Wide Bay's loss is the Sunshine Coast's gain

People are dying on the highway to Gympie's north

Local Partners

'This is huge': Six-lane Bruce Hwy from Coast to Brisbane

BREAKING: A massive $536.4m windfall will deliver a six-lane Bruce Hwy from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Plant a Tree day's good works growing in Gympie

COMMUNITY EVENT: Landcare's Jenny Whyte and president Ernie Rider in front of a section of well grown planted trees along the river bank.

Gympie's Plant a Tree day scheduled for June 4

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

PEACE AND TRANQUILITY AT COONDOO

Coondoo 4570

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000

Looking for enough land to make an income and yet still have the privacy you have been dreaming of, look no further. I have the pleasure in marketing this rare...

5 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR SOUTHSIDE AREA

60 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 5 2 2 $255,000

Situated close to the showgrounds at the Southside is a 5 bedroom lowset timber rendered home on a large fully fenced block. The home has an open plan living area...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 $550,000

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Auction Saturday 27th May at 3pm on Site - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

HOME SWEET HOME

12 Diggings Road, Imbil 4570

House 2 1 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this lovely, flat 1012m2 with a lovely timber home right in the middle of Imbil close to all amenities. The home boasts 9ft ceilings, 2...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

STRATA TITLED UNITS

1/53A Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000 each

What a great opportunity to down size or invest!! These great units are strata titled for individual sale or can both be purchased together as an impressive...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!