Beveridge parting ways with Illawarra Hawks

THE NBL's coaching carousel picked up another rider on Wednesday when the Illawarra Hawks announced they were parting ways with long-time head coach Rob Beveridge.

The news came just a day after Andrew Gaze announced he would depart the Sydney Kings post-season, leaving both of the NBL's NSW teams without a head coach once the playoffs end.

Beveridge's departure, after four years in Illawarra, isn't a surprise, but it still brings to an end the latest tenure of one of the league's most respected coaches.

"I am extremely thankful to the Illawarra Hawks for giving me the opportunity of being part of an incredible club with so much history and tradition,” Beveridge said in a statement.

"I am proud of what I have achieved in my four seasons with the club and I know that I am leaving the club in a very strong position for the future.

"I sincerely appreciate all of the support of the club, my staff and support staff, the players, the sponsors and of course all of the fans during my time here. No matter where my journey may lead to, I will leave this club with very fond memories and will cherish this forever.”

Beveridge coached in more than 100 games with the Hawks and was known for bringing out the best of the usually low budget team.

"Rob Beveridge has been an integral part of the success of the Illawarra Hawks over the past four years,” Hawks general manager Mat Campbell said.

"We thank him for everything he has done for the club and wish him nothing but the very best for the future.”

The Hawks said a new head coach would be announced "in due course.”

As for Beveridge, the Kings' opening is one that's been talked about as a potential landing spot.

Multiple Kings players are under the expectation that Beveridge is headed to the Harbour City, and one source says off-the-record conversations have already taken place between the two parties.

Beveridge has a good relationship with Kings big man and league MVP Andrew Bogut and also shares an agent with that team's star US import, Kevin Lisch.