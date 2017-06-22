'Between the cancer and the council, I'm beat'

BATTLER: Cancer patient Owen Tregoning says he will have to sell his house, land and tractor to pay $55,000 in court costs after a lengthy legal battle with council.

OWEN Tregoning is a dying man.

The Imbil resident is not only facing losing his house and land but also his life.

Mr Tregoning, 55, has been locked in a lengthy and expensive court battle with Gympie Regional Council over the state of his Kandanga-Imbil Rd property this year.

He is also fighting leukemia.

While the court proceedings have finished - and found in favour of the council - Mr Tregoning's fight will continue after he was handed a $55,000 bill to cover court costs.

It is a sum of money the fencing contractor says he simply cannot pay without losing his home.

"I am going to have to sell my tractor and my shed," he said.

"If that doesn't work I will have to sell my block."

Speaking with The Gympie Times in between chemotherapy sessions at Gympie Hospital this week, Mr Tregoning said he respected the court's decision but said the process could have been avoided if the council had given him sufficient time to rectify the issues with his property.

The council took Mr Tregoning to the Planning and Environment Court after complaints from his neighbours about the state of his property.

They claimed he had erected a derelict mini village of caravans, makeshift shacks and foul-smelling mess.

Self-representing during his trial, Mr Tregoning was originally ordered to take down the entire set-up but that was amended to focus on his future compliant use of the land.

However he is still required to pay for the proceedings and is asking the council to have a heart.

"My fear is getting booted off my property while I am undergoing chemotherapy," Mr Tregoning said.

"Council expected me to do things straight away.

"I don't have a way forward at the moment. I am just in limbo. I have another three months of chemo and it looks like I won't be able to work for another six months.

"They have got me beat."