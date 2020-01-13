‘Better rain tomorrow’ predicted across Gympie region

SOME showers today and more tomorrow, with a possible storm and up to 10mm.

That is the immediate outlook for Gympie region, after Gympie itself received 4.4mm over the weekend.

Cooloola Coast areas also received welcome falls.

Some possible showers in most parts of the region today and more substantial falls are forecast for tomorrow across much of the region.

Drought-hit areas like Goomeri can hope for some light rain today with better falls, up to 3mm tomorrow.

Kilkivan is expected to receive up to 6mm tomorrow and smaller falls as the week progresses.

Imbil is predicted to receive up to 10mm today.

To the west, Jimna, where Borumba Dam gets much of its water from, can expect up to 8mm tomorrow.