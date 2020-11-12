Menu
*** BESTPIX *** State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 2
News

Betoota poke fun at Tino going ‘full Gympie’ in Origin brawl

JOSH PRESTON
12th Nov 2020 11:54 AM
SATIRICAL news giants The Betoota Advocate has thrown a playful jab at Gympie’s Queensland Maroons star Tino Fa’asuamaleaui after the 20-year-old’s brawl with Blues rival Payne Haas made headlines in Origin II last night.

The Advocate today took aim at Tino’s Gold City background, with a piece headlined “Big Tino Provides The Australian Public With Helpful Insight Into How They Get Down In Gympie”.

“Big Tino” was sin-binned alongside Haas after the two young heavyweights threw a number of punches at each other in a heated second half scuffle that started with NSW’s Nathan Brown and Queensland’s Jake Friend.

The Blues were up 28-4 at the time.

Fa’asuamaleaui returned to the field but could not do much to soften the blow of a big Blues win, and received a stern talking to from his Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans in the sheds postgame.

With the “biff” taking up most of the Origin headlines this morning, the Advocate decided to get in on the act.

“Fa’asuamaleaui, or Big Tino as he is known to the gun-shy commentators, has made a name for himself as a rising hard-man of the game,” Advocate editor Clancy Overell wrote.

“Last night’s match provided those that did not already know Big Tino with some helpful insight into how this little blockie gets down when sh*t pops off at The Phoenix Hotel in his wild hometown 160km north of Brisbane.

“The recently-signed Titans lock was shown the cheese midway through the second half in Game II last night, after he went full Gympie during a melee with his New South Wales rival Payne Haas.

“Queensland coach Wayne Bennett has since pointed the finger at the media as the cause for the double sin-binning, opting to blame provocative headlines rather than Big Tino’s built-in Gympie instincts.

“Those watching at home who were previously not familiar with Queensland’s country music capital, are now very aware.”

betoota advocate gympie news nsw blues payne haas queensland maroons satire state of origin tino fa'asuamaleaui
Gympie Times

