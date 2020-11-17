Betoota Advocate goes ‘full Gympie’ on Gympie and we love it

SATIRICAL news site The Betoota Advocate continues to have a bit of fun with Gympie and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui after he went “full Gympie” in last week’s Origin Game II.

As a proud Gympie-ite, we are immensely chuffed to have a home grown rugby league talent playing State of Origin. But we’re not 100 per sure about some of the other things Betoota reckons we’re famous for.

The news site that loves to poke fun has today gone to town with a follow-up yarn to the one triggered by the biffo Tino was involved in, in last week’s game, ahead of tomorrow’s big decider.

Under the headline, “Gympie Officially Changes Their Town Motto After Big Tino’s Performance in Origin Game II”, Betoota editor Clancy Overell writes that a new Welcome to Gympie sign has been opened with some help from Tino (from the safety of his car), and is already littered with bullet holes.

“One of the biggest rural epicentres in the Wide Bay–Burnett region has rebranded itself today, with a town motto for fitting for its rough and tumble character,” Clancy writes.

“Despite being famous for hosting one of the friendliest country music festivals in Australia, the town of Gympie is also known for it’s rather punchy reputation in the tourist off-season.

“The town’s ‘throw-first-ask-questions-later’ attitude was on display for all last Wednesday after local export Big Tino Fa’asuamaleaui let a few fly when he went full Gympie during a melee with his New South Wales rival Payne Haas.

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans gives young gun Tino Fa'asuamaleaui a dressing down after the brawl in last week’s State of Origin.

“As was reported last week, this now iconic State Of Origin scrap provided those that did not already know with some helpful insight into how this little blockie gets down when sh-- pops off inside the pubs at his wild hometown 160km north of Brisbane.

“Fa’asuamaleaui, also known as ‘The Bush Uce’ or ‘The Pride Of Gympie’ or more simply ‘Big Tino’ has now played a major part in the town’s new opening ceremony.

“The NRL prodigy was in town with bells on for the ribbon cutting ceremony on the new welcome sign yesterday.

“‘WELCOME TO GYMPIE – f--- around and find out’ reads the new billboard, which has already been littered with .303 bullet holes since it was erected 24 hours ago.

“To ensure he remained safe within the NRL quarantine bubble before the last match of the season this Wednesday, Fa’asuamaleaui was forced to stay in his parked car next to the event and reached out the window with a pir of scissors to cut the ribbon.

“At time of press, Big Tino was seen driving back down the Bruce Highway in his 2016 Maloo with Roy Jones Junior’s ‘Can’t Be Touched’ blaring through the woofer.

“Game III will take place at Suncorp Stadium tomorrow night in front of a full-capacity colosseum of Maroon fans.”