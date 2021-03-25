Bestiality: Next legal move in dog sex extortion case

A Mackay region man is charged with a raft of offences including bestiality involving a dog, extortion, stalking, attempting to pervert the course of justice and threatening to distribute intimate images.

A Mackay region man is charged with a raft of offences including bestiality involving a dog, extortion, stalking, attempting to pervert the course of justice and threatening to distribute intimate images.

A lawyer for a man accused of bestiality with, and later extortion against, his former girlfriend is in talks with prosecution over possible witness cross examination.

The man, in his 30s, is facing a raft of serious charges that allegedly occurred over two separate time frames and are linked.

Police alleged he helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog twice.

More stories:

'Creepy': Tradie caught grasping the wrong tool on the job

'She's a thief': Mackay mum's 'sophisticated' scam

It is alleged this happened in the Mackay region between December 2019 and January 2020.

It is understood the man is contesting two counts of bestiality.

The man is also charged with trying to bribe the woman to drop a domestic violence order against him by threatening to post the bestiality video on social media.

He is charged with extortion, threatening to distribute intimate images, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking and breaching a domestic violence order between March and May 2020.

More stories:

'You completely failed in your duty to care for a pet'

Prolific drug trafficker's 10-year jail term slashed

The man is on bail, after two failed attempts, and must abide by 16 strict conditions.

During a committal mention in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Fisher Dore Lawyers solicitor Antoinette Morton said she was in correspondence with the prosecution team.

The court heard it had been hoped she and the prosecution team would have been able to speak on Monday "in relation to our differences" over any cross-examination scope.

Ms Morton said she and prosecution were "not terribly far apart" and requested an adjournment to be able to resolve any differences.

Matters were adjourned to next month.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons