Best weekend in the country

22nd Aug 2017 6:30 PM

GYMPIE'S annual signature event, the Gympie Music Muster is on this weekend at the Amamoor Creek State Forest.

Now in its 36th year, this event which started as a charity fundraiser, has now grown into one of the best regional music festivals in the country with performances from more than 100 artists, including the biggest names in country music.

And it is the biggest event that Gympie is known for.

Not only is the festival a great weekend of entertainment, but it also provides a huge boost to our region with proceeds from the Muster going back into the local community and various charities.

Congratulations to the Gympie Muster Board and the Apex Club of Gympie who do a fantastic job co-ordinating this massive event which injects more than $6 million into our local economy.

It is a huge drawcard for our region with visitors able to experience our country hospitality, and local businesses benefiting from the thousands of people who flock to the area.

We support the Gympie Music Muster for all these reasons plus it's a great opportunity to kick back with your mates or family, and enjoy the fun-loving music and atmosphere.

I'll be there with boots on...

Topics:  gympiemuster2017 gympie region mayors column opinion

