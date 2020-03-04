Best way to celebrate International Women’s Day in region

THIS Sunday is International Women’s Day; a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality, which despite the protests of an angry few, has a long, long way to go.

The IWD 2020 campaign theme is drawn from a notion of “collective individualism”.

We are all parts of a whole.

Our individual actions, conversations, behaviours and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society. Collectively we can make change happen.

Collectively, we can each help to create a gender equal world. Equality starts at home.

It starts at school and in the workplace. We must all be respectful of one another. Rainbow Beach will be the place to be on Sunday, when the sister of Allison Baden-Clay, Vanessa Fowler, will be guest speaker at a special Ladies Day.

Ms Fowler is the chair of the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, which supports domestic violence awareness

LADIES DAY IN RAINBOW BEACH

Special guest of honour is Vanessa Fowler, Chairman of the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation and sister to Allison, also special guest is Jody Allen (Stay at Home Mum), along with BreastScreen Qld, Rachel Pope and Kerrie Atherton - both published authors and Kerrie is the creator of Stories of Hope plus a mix of well qualified, educated guest speakers listed below.

Sunshine Coast Fashion Awards fashionista Jacinta Richmond will run the fashion parade with 18 models, wearing Judy Copley, RobynGraphs; Missy D; 7th Wave; Cymbaline Art; Catherine Hunt Fibre Artist; Billy J and Sharka Bosakova.

L-R 1976 Vanessa Fowler nee Dickie and Allison Baden-Clay nee Dickie.

The days program is below:

6am Rainbow Beach Boardriders Paddle Out

6am Free Yoga on the beach

9am the doors open to the Community Hall serving coffee, breakfast, champagne and the day begins in full.

9.15am Welcome by Mark McDonald and wife Jill

Speakers in the Marquee:

9.30am Welcome by Phyllis Grigg, Silver Koru

10am Sharon Maloney, PHd, Author

10.30am BreastScreen Qld, Gillian Duffy

11am Suzanne Norman, Cooloola Counselling Services

11.30am Alanna Geary, Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery, Metro North Hospital and Health Service

Coloured sand dunes from Rainbow Beach to Double Island Point

12noon Kerrie Atherton, speaker, counsellor, founder and host Stories of Hope Australia, Author Stories of Hope Australia

12.30pm Rachel Pope, widow, grief specialist, speaker, author Gifts from Grief

1pm Jody Allen, Founder of Stay at Home Mum and monetisation strategist for Tenacious Digital,

1.30pm Vanessa A Fowler, Chair of the Board of Directors, The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation.

2pm Fashion Parade by Jacinta Richmond. With designs from: Judy Copley; RobynGraphs; Missy D; 7th Wave; Cymbaline Art; Catherine Hunt Fibre Artist; Billy J, Sharka Bosakova; Elizabeth Martin, Hair and Make Up teams director

Food: Rainbow Beach Fruit, Cafe Jilarty, Village Food and Events, Plantiful Rawfood, Coffee Cart of Maryborough.

Licenced Bar and Champagne Garden: Rainbow Beach Sports Club

DJ: Jacob Tompkins and Jed Elmer

Accommodation: Rainbow Getaway Apartments

Tickets on sale now for $20 including a glass of champagne or bubble water on arrival and all activities - and all profits donated back to the community.

Come along and help to make this day a festival to remember! All inquiries to info@rbcn.com.au or rainbowcommunity@cirs.net.au or phone Lee on 0407159178 or the hall on 07 5486 3355.

The Gympie Times will also celebrate local women on Saturday.

Post on our Facebook page or send us a photo of the woman in your life who deserves to be celebrated.

We will create a tribute montage in print, and a gallery on our website of the Region’s Most Inspirational and Loved Women.