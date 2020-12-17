Menu
Best supermarket for Christmas dinner savings

Ellen Ransley
17th Dec 2020 6:08 AM

 

Christmas dinner staples could cost Australian families 45 per cent more depending on where they choose to stock up on essentials, experts have warned.

New market research from Finder has found a trolley-load at Aldi will set shoppers back at least 30 per cent less than at Woolworths or Coles.

The research compared the prices of 11 essential Christmas items - ham, turkey, prawns, pavlova, custard, orange juice, fruit cake, potato and pasta salads, pineapple and paper plates - and found Aldi shoppers spent $119.55, Coles shoppers $150.85 and Woolworths $151.35.

Over the entire holiday period (December 21- January 2), the average Aussie shopper spends at least $316 on food.

Christmas ham is the most expensive item compared in the study, with a price discrepancy found between the major supermarkets.
Christmas ham is the most expensive item to put on the table, but the cheapest option is at Aldi where a five kilogram triple smoked piece of meat costs $59.95, compared to $70 at Woolworths or Coles.

Roast turkey is the item with the greatest discrepancy, with a 40 per cent price difference between the Aldi product and that at Coles or Woolworths.

After a year which saw many Australian families hit hard by the COVID pandemic, personal finance expert Taylor Blackburn urged consumers to be careful with how they spend their money this holiday period.

"There are a lot of factors outside of (consumers') control affecting what they can afford to spend on Christmas dinner this year," Mr Blackburn said.

"COVID job losses and reduced incomes might mean consumers have less money to fork out on a Christmas spread this year.

"Be prepared to shop around for the cheapest options."

He said shoppers who scour the different supermarkets for the best deals stand to save a lot of money.

"There's plenty of bargains to be had with competition at an highest between supermarkets - but consumers need to be prepared to shop around," he said.

"It pays to shop the sales … Give yourself more time.

"It's only one meal on one day of the year, so don't overextend yourself."

