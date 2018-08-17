Best spots to hook monster this weekend

Offshore

IT LOOKS like good conditions with west to northwesterly 15 to 20 knots turning north to northeasterly around 10 knots during the day then tending north to northwesterly 10 to 15 knots during the evening and seas 1 to 1.5 metres, decreasing below 1 metre during the morning.

Cracking spanish mackerel caught on board Gotcha.

Tomorrow there will be great conditions with the lighter south westerly winds early with an afternoon sea breeze. The crew aboard Noosa Blue Water Charters fished north reef earlier in the week for pearl perch, moses perch, cobia, mulloway, snapper, tusk fish and grass sweetlip.

Grass sweetlip, cobia, cod, quality snapper and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks. Snapper, cobia, pearl perch, tusk fish from Caloundra 12 mile. Snapper, grass sweetlp, moses perch and parrot from Murphy's.

Big grass sweetlip and snapper around Old Women Island. Snapper and Sweetlip around Brays Rock with grass sweetlip, cobia, cod, quality snapper and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks.

Mark and Josh Lester display the other great catches caught in the Maroochy River mouth.

Double island reefs are producing moses perch, amberjack, coral bream, gold spot wrasse, tea leaf trevally, cobia, snapper and some monster tusk fish.

Pearl perch, big red's emperor, knobby snapper to 98cm, tusk fish, sweetlip and moses perch big cobia and some monster cod, north of Double Island Point and 15 nm East of Wide Bay Bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay: Good grassy sweetlip, blackall, coral trout, tuskfish, quality keeper snapper and cod have been taken off Roonies Point, Wathumba, also on the 25 fathom reef and in the Roy Rufus Artificial Reef.

School mackerel and chopper tailor are feeding throughout the bay, off Burrum Heads and are taking metal slugs. Still a few school and Spanish mackerel from the fairway buoy, moon ledge and Six Mile Arch Cliffs.

Bigger bream from most of the rocky outcrops. Bream, bonito,and schoolies are feeding around the Urangan Jetty. A few thread fin salmon, bream and flathead in the creeks that feed into the Straits. Try for whiting around Gatakers Bay and Toogoom.

Estuaries and Beaches

FRASER Island: Remember the tailor run closed season applies from August 1 at 12pm to September 30 at 12pm.

The closure is in place to protect tailor where they congregate for spawning. During the closure, the taking of all fin fish is prohibited within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water.

For more information visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au. Good dart in the low tide gutters and tailor between Dundubara and Yidney Rocks.

A few bigger tailor still around the Maheno area and around Cathedrals and further up in northern areas.

Mulloway in the deeper gutters along the eastern beach, particularly overnight. Whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good solid bream bream and flathead.

Rainbow Beach: Dart, whiting and tailor form the beaches and in the bay. Good mulloway and bigger tailor have been moving through the gutters particularly at night and try tailor at dawn and dusk and go for flathead, dart, whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point. Tin Can Bay is fishing well for a few chopper tailor whiting, plenty of good bream, flathead, sand crabs and trevally.

Local Dams and Rivers: The deeper water in the main basin of Lake MacDonald is producing good bass in numbers.

The fishing will improve further towards the end of the month and through September with more good fish to be taken on hopping blades and soft vibes.

The Switchblades have the action for good bass out of the Tiaro stretch of the Mary River.

Peter Batey had a good day out at Borumba Dam last weekend managed to get some decent fish with around 30 odd fish caught and released.

Batey even got one bass with a tag in it, recorded the length and tag number.

Borumba Dam has had bass taken on soft and hard lure in the main Basin have a go at Borumba Flat which is at the end of the basin as well as the junction of the Yabba and Kingham arms around the 10 m depths.

Ice Jigs, 1/4 oz blades,spoons and tail spinners will all produce fish, wish catches to 50 cm. Boondooma Dam has been fishing well for excellent bass with the schooling fish feeding close to the bottom in many areas of the main basin.

If you would like to see your photo in the paper, email details and photo as a Jpeg attachment to sales@swanboathire.com.au and also check out www.swanboathire.com.au