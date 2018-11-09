Best spots to hook 'em as rough seas, strong winds predicted

WHAT A CATCH: Team Wicked Fishing's Dave Towner spent last week camped near Gympie and while targeting bass on the surface a Mary River cod smashed his pompadour. The fish was retained in the water then released and swam away unharmed. This is a protected, no-take species and should be released if caught.

OFFSHORE

THERE is a strong wind warning for Sunshine Coast waters today.

Conditions will be choppy to very rough particularly early in the day, with winds south-easterly 25-30 knots decreasing to 20-25 knots before dawn and then 15-20 knots by late morning, with seas 2-3m, decreasing to 1-1.5m around midday. Conditions over the weekend improve but will still be choppy into next week with winds southeasterly 15-20 knots, with seas below 1m, increasing to 1-1.5m offshore.

Tyson Stirling caught this nice eating size dusky flathead on a lure.

When conditions really improve, probably Tuesday or Wednesday, be ready to go for some snapper, cobia, yellow tail kingfish, long tail tuna, tusk fish from the Gneerings and snapper, coral trout, moses perch and Maori cod from Sunshine Reef. North Reefs had pearl perch, venus tusk fish, grass sweetlip, Maori cod, gold spot cod and small snapper.

The Rainbow Escape Charters crews caught some quality fish last Sunday north of Double Island Point.

There have been snapper, cobia, as well as good yellow tail kingfish, long tail tuna, tusk fish from the Gneerings and snapper, pearl perch, cobia, jew and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks. Double Island Point is fishing well for quality red emperor, large mouth nannygai, spangled emperor, cobia, big gold spot cod, tusk fish and a heap of quality snapper.

There's been jew, trout, red emperor, snapper, pearl perch, hussar, tuskfish, big cod and sweetlip 20 nm reefs, east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay: Yesterday's new or black moon phase will have the fish feeding right through the weekend, so be ready to go. Remember along the Queensland east coast, a closed season applies to barramundi until midday February 1.

The Rainbow Escape Charters crews caught some quality fish last Sunday north of Double Island Point, like this spangled emperor.

A few bigger Spanish mackerel, longtail tuna and mack tuna as well as some excellent quality golden trevally are feeding throughout the bay and Platypus Bay region. School mackerel and trevally are also on throughout the straits and bay around reefs and beacons.

Try the tributaries of the Burrum river for GTs, tarpon, jacks and queenfish.

Quality threadfin salmon and mangrove jack as well as good flathead, bream and grunter bream are starting to show up in the Susan, Burrum and Mary rivers and throughout the Sandy Strait. Always worth a try for plenty of bream, a few school mackerel, bonito, flathead and whiting off and around the Urangan Jetty.

Estuaries and Beaches

Fraser Island: The new moon will have the jew cruising in the gutters along the eastern beach, at dawn and dusk, or over night. Still the odd tailor to be caught in the deeper gutters.

A few good sand whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters. On the western side of Fraser island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and solid trevally along the beaches, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good solid bream, flathead and mangrove jack as well as a few mud crabs on the move with the run of freshwater.

Rainbow Beach: The strong and choppy northerlies have made fishing the beaches difficult this week. The southerlies for the next few days will be better for chasing dart, and whiting in the gutters all along the beach from Inskip Point to Double Island Point. Try for jew and bigger tailor in the gutters particularly at night.

A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point. Mangrove jack and grunter bream in the creeks in Tin Can Bay along with whiting, bream and plenty of good quality flathead and good size fighting golden and giant trevally. There have been some good muddies potted in the creeks and moving through the Bay.

Local dams and rivers: If you are heading up to Monduran Dam over the next month, remember there have been some fantastic barramundi caught recently. Please note that the east coast, closed season does not apply to barramundi in impoundments, dams and lakes.

It will be worth putting your redclaw pots in the shallow edges as the water levels have risen over vegetation. But the bass and golden perch are still on the bite in the dams. Bass and golden perch at Boondooma Dam, with the best bite in the mornings around the timbered arms or in the deep water in the middle stretch.

Bjelke-Petersen Dam has has good numbers of schooling bass between the boat ramps. Check out Southern Queensland Fishing and Matthew Motts Sports Fishing Facebook pages for more information.

Borumba Dam had some quality bass and saratoga caught and released at the Mary Valley Fishing Classic. Try around the shallow edges of the dam as well as bass on shallow diving lures around the snaggy banks as well as in the shallow weed beds and around lilypads.

