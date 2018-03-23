Best spots in Gympie to watch the Queens Baton Relay

MONDAY will be a day of community pride and excitement, when the Queens Baton Relay passes through Gympie on its way to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Australia's largest sporting event in a decade.

The tight schedule the relay must follow in order to arrive on time at the opening ceremony on April 4 means it's highly likely it will arrive bang on time at Albert Park at 12.47pm on Monday.

The council is putting on a soiree down there from 11.30am, with food, drink and the fabulous Caitlyn Shadbolt and Games Boy.

Each of Gympie's baton bearers will carry the baton for 200-250m at a speed of 5kph. This means the duration of each baton bearer segment will be 2-3 minutes.

The best spots to watch will be Memorial Park, River Rd, Gold City Centre stage, Mary St, Gympie Civic Centre car park, Mellor St, Rattler Station, Tozer St, One Mile Ovals (Keith Manthey Oval), Brisbane Rd and other great locations (grab a copy of the map in Saturday's Gympie Times, as well as every detail of the route, the runners and street closures).

Map and road closures for Gympie Queens Baton Relay Gympie Regional Council

The relay will finish at the One Mile Ovals at 2pm before heading to Noosa.

This is the longest and most accessible relay in history, travelling the entire Commonwealth for 388 days and 230,000km. Be a part of history on Monday.