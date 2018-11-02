Best spots for this weekends prime offshore conditions

GOTCHA: Hayden Neal had a fantastic fish at Borumba Dam for some quality bass.

ANGLERS, remember the Queensland east coast has a closed season for barramundi from yesterday until February 1.

Offshore

MORE good conditions in offshore waters today, with just a little northerly chop with winds northeasterly 10 to 15 knots turning northerly during the day and seas around 1 metre.

Hot northerly winds over the weekend will make for choppy conditions on Saturday.

Crews on Double Island Point Fishing Charters have caught some great quality red emperor.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 knots and seas around 1 metre, increasing to 1.5 metres during the afternoon or evening, with similar conditions on Sunday with choppy conditions in open waters.

Trekka 2 skipper Mitch Bertacchini, did a trip to Sunshine Reef on Tuesday morning.

Conditions were still a bit bumpy after Monday's weather but more than good enough for a trip to the locals.

He caught snapper, pearl perch, moses perch, painted sweetlip, tusk fish, spangled emperor and coral trout.

Luke McCombe from Maroochydore has had great luck catching a few fish. He enjoyed bringing this quality snapper out side of Double Island Point and the reefs off the Wide Bay Bar.

North Reef's had pearl perch, venus tusk fish, grass sweetlip, maori cod, gold spot cod and small snapper. Snapper, cobia, as well as good yellow tail kingfish, long tail tuna, tusk fish from the Gneerings and Caloundra Wide.

Snapper, pearl perch, cobia, jew and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks. Double Island Point is fishing well for quality red emperor, large mouth nannygai, spangled emperor, cobia, big gold spot cod, tusk fish and a heap of quality snapper. There's been trout, red emperor, snapper, pearl perch, hussar, tuskfish, big cod and sweetlip at 20 nm reefs, east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay

NOW that conditions have settled down, the fishing will be good.

A few bigger spanish mackerel, longtail tuna and mack tuna as well as some excellent quality golden trevally are feeding throughout the bay and Platypus Bay region.

Gympie's Cassie Webb from Gympie with a nice cod she caught on the Big Dolphin Fishing Charters off Fraser Island.

School mackerel and trevally are also on throughout the straits and bay around reefs and beacons. Try the tributaries of the Burrum river for GTs, tarpon, jacks and queenfish.

Quality threadfin salmon and mangrove jack as well as good flathead, bream and grunter bream starting to show up in the Susan, Burrum and Mary Rivers and throughout the Sandy Strait.

Remember, that the Mary River is home to some of the largest threadfin salmon on the east coast and it is shaping up to be a good season ahead for this great sport fish.

Always worth a try for plenty of bream, a few school mackerel, bonito, flathead and whiting off and around the Urangan Jetty.

Alex enjoyed some great fishing this week with some great fish in the mix. Here he is with Muz after a epic battle on this black kingfish.

Estuaries and Beaches

Fraser Island: Try for jew and tailor in the deeper gutters along the eastern beach, at dawn and dusk, or over night.

A few good sand whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters.

On the western side of Fraser island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and solid trevally along the beaches.

In the creeks and the flats there's a few good solid bream, flathead and mangrove jack as well as a few mud crabs on the move with the run of freshwater.

Rainbow Beach: Try for dart and whiting in the gutters all along the beach from Inskip Point to Double Island Point.

Try for jew and bigger tailor in the gutters particularly at night. A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point.

Mangrove jack and grunter bream in the creeks in Tin Can Bay, there's also, whiting, bream and plenty of good quality flathead and good size fighting golden and giant trevally.

There have been some good muddies potted in the creeks and moving through the Bay.

Local dams and rivers: Try paddle tails, like ZMan SwimmerZ and Jackall Rythym Waves, which are working well.

It will be worth putting your Redclaw pots in the shallow edges as the water levels have risen over vegetation.

But the bass and golden perch are still on the bite in the dams. Bass and golden perch at Boondooma Dam, with the best bite in the mornings around the timbered arms or in the deep water in the middle stretch.

Bjelke Dam has had good numbers of schooling bass between the boat ramps.

Check out Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook page, for more dam and other comprehensive fish catch information including the Facebook page Matthew Mott sports fishing for a live weekly report.

Borumba Dam has had saratoga on the surface on fly feeding around the shallow edges of the dam as well as bass on shallow diving lures around the snaggy banks as well as in the shallow weed beds and around lilypads.

Also some good schooling bass in main Basin.

The Mary Valley Fishing Classic returns to Borumba Dam tomorrow after being cancelled at the last minute in 2017.

More than 120 competitors are expected to "fish it out” with warm weather conditions forecast.

