Best spots for boaties this weekend

DELICIOUS: Ed Ljubicic with a lovely rock cod taken off Chambers Island in the Maroochy River.

Offshore

LOOKING like reasonable conditions today and throughout the weekend starting with winds northeasterly 15 to 20 knots turning northerly 10 to 15 knots during the morning and seas one to 1.5 metres, decreasing to one metre.

Winds and conditions will be a lighter northwesterly tomorrow with winds north to northwesterly 10 to 15 knots turning westerly during the evening and seas around one metre and then turning into cooler south westerly and southerly winds on Sunday.

Beautiful red emperor landed by the crew on a Rainbow Escape Charter last weekend.

Trekka 2 did a charter to North Reef recently where they caught moses perch, hussar, maori cod, pearl perch, grass sweetlip and cobia.

There's been good catches of snapper on Sunshine and North Reef as well as coral trout, spanish mackerel, yellow tail kingfish and grass sweetlip and also a few cobia.

The crew aboard Double Island Point Fishing Charters with a huge spanish mackerel.

Snapper, pearl perch, nice tusk fish and cod from local reefs out from Mooloolaba and Caloundra. spanish mackerel, cod, grass sweetlip, big cobia. and big tuskfish from the Barwon Banks.

Wild Thing 2 fished Double Island Point on Sunday landing a cobia. before the first rod was baited then caught longtail tuna, moses perch, big tusk fish, grass sweetlip, coral bream, amberjack and an awesome feed of big snapper.

The crew aboard Double Island Point Fishing Charters took some huge spanish mackerel and quality knobby snapper last weekend. There have been excellent red emperor and solid maori cod taken by the crews on a Rainbow Escape Charters north of Double Island Point and east of the Wide Bay bar.

Last weekend there have been good catches of big cobia, and tuna, jew, quality snapper, pearlies, sweetlip, big reds, nannygai, moses perch, maori cod and big estuary rock cod and still a few solid mackerel around the reefs east of the Wide Bay bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay

SNAPPER, grunter and school mackerel from Burrum Eight Mile Reef. Snapper from some of the shallow reefs off Roonys.

School and spanish mackerel from the fairway buoy, moon ledge and Six Mile Arch cliffs.

A few good size mulloway have been showing up around rocky outcrops, jetties and rock walls throughout the Bay.

Chopper tailor throughout the Burrum River and from River Heads.

Bigger bream from the rocky outcrops and bars around river heads and a few threadfin salmon, grunter bream and reasonable flathead in the creeks that feed into the straits.

Squid are scattered throughout the Great Sandy Straits.

The winter whiting numbers are increasing and they are starting to congregate in schools so try around Gatakers Bay, out from Eli Creek, Toogoom and around the Woody Islands.

Bream, mulloway, squid school and grey mackerel off Urangan Jetty.

For more information on fishing the Bay check out the Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing Facebook page.

Estuaries and beaches

FRASER Island: Tailor from the Maheno wreck and around Cathedrals and up to Indian Head. Mulloway from Indian Head and whiting in the shallow gutters. You still need to be cautious travelling around the rocky outcrops along the Eastern Beach.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good grunter bream, flathead still a few mud crab and the promise of a few sand crabs on offer.

Rainbow Beach: Remember the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic and Expo is on from the July 20 to 28.

The jew have been moving through the gutters particularly at night and try for chopper tailor at dawn and dusk and go for flathead, dart, whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point.

Tin Can Bay is fishing well for a few chopper tailor whiting, plenty of good bream, flathead, sand crabs trevally and still getting a few good muddies.

Local Dams and Rivers: Borumba Dam has had bass and saratoga taken on soft and hard lure around the edges of the timbered arms. Metal and ice jigs are working well on the deeper edges for bass.

Bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and on cast lures around the weed beds in Boondooma Dam.

Check out Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook page for more dam fishing and other comprehensive information, and MatthewMottSportsFishing Facebook page for live weekly reports.

