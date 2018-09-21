Best spots for anglers to beat the rough seas this weekend

WHOPPER: The crews on Rainbow Escape Charters had a huge day out last weekend for plenty of quality reef fish like this monster knobby snapper.

Offshore

TODAY will have pretty rough conditions in offshore waters so stick to sheltered waters, with south to southeasterly 20-30 knots decreasing to 15-20 knots during the evening with seas 1.5-2.5m.

Tomorrow will still be choppy to rough, with southerly winds 15-20 knots early but improving through the afternoon. However Sunday will be the best day, with light winds and seas, so be ready to hit the water early in the morning.

Another whopping cod caught by the crews on Rainbow Escape Charters.

There have been some good catches in the past week. Wild Thing 2 fished North Reef where they caught Maori cod, moses perch, tailor, coral bream, gold spot wrasse and some nice pearl perch.

Snapper, longtail tuna, cobia, pearl perch and tuskfish have been taken from the Gneerings and snapper, pearl perch, cobia, jew and tuskfish from the Barwon Banks.

HOOKED: Angler Harry Somlyay caught this night dusky flathead in the upper reaches.

There have been average-size snapper, grass sweetlip, moses perch and parrot from Murphys, with snapper and good sweetlip at the close-in reefs around Coolum off Point Cartwright.

Rainbow Escape Charters fished the reefs north of Double Island Point for quality knobby snapper, big red emperor, large cod, coronation trout, pearl perch, moses perch, tuskfish and a number of quality cobia.

Keen angler Alana Price shows off the bass she caught last weekend at Borumba Dam.

Out and around Hervey Bay: The Bay is fishing well, with good catches of keeper snapper, sweetlip, school mackerel, a few good cod and trevally on most of the inshore reefs.

A few quality longtail tuna have been found in Platypus Bay. School mackerel and a few schools of tailor are feeding throughout the bay.

Peter Batey enjoys himself at Borumba Dam catching bass.

A few queenfish are feeding throughout the Straits and in the Burrum River. Bream, school mackerel, bonito, jew and longtail tuna as well as a few good flathead and whiting are around Urangan Jetty.

There's flathead off the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan and a few threadfin salmon, bream, whiting and reasonable flathead in the creeks that feed into the Straits.

Estuaries and beaches

FRASER Island: Dart and tailor have been in gutters right along the beach, with jew and a few bigger tailor in the deeper gutters along the eastern beach, particularly overnight.

There's a few good sand whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters.

The crews on Rainbow Escape Charters had a huge day out last weekend for plenty of quality reef fish like this delicious coronation trout.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and flats there's a few good solid bream and flathead.

Get the crab pots in and try for some mud crabs in the creeks.

Won't be long until it's over but remember the tailor closed season applies until next Sunday, September 30, at noon. During the closure, the taking of all fin fish is prohibited within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head and 400m out to sea from low water.

The crews on Rainbow Escape Charters display their catches of the day.

For more information visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or phone 13 25 23.

Rainbow Beach: Dart and good tailor in the gutters all along the beach from Inskip Point to Double Island Point.

Try for jew and bigger tailor in the gutters, particularly at night, and tailor at dawn and dusk. Go for quality flathead in the deeper gutters, and dart and whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

A few good whiting, bream and dart have been up the beach and around Inskip Point. A few good mangrove jack have been showing up in the creeks at Tin Can Bay, there's also a few good tailor, whiting, bream, plenty of good-quality flathead and good-size fighting golden and giant trevally.

Local dams and rivers: Quality bass and a few good yellowbelly and golden perch are at Boondooma Dam.

Borumba Dam has had bass and saratoga caught in the shallow weed beds and around lily pads on surface walkers and purple spinner baits. It' also worth a try on soft and hard lures in the main basin - have a go at Borumba Flat.

The deeper water in the main basin of Lake MacDonald is producing good bass. The fishing will improve further as we move through spring, with more good fish to be taken.

