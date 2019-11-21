Best reaction to Prince Andrew underage sex scandal

Michael Spicer has gone viral over a clip filming his reaction to Prince Andrew’s interview with British journalist Emily Maitlis.

Our heads were collectively exploding over Prince Andrew's trainwreck interview, but thankfully one comedian summed up our feelings in the best words.

Prince Andrew announced he was "stepping back" from royal duties amid growing backlash over his ties to disgraced billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Public outrage reached fever pitch this week in the wake of his disastrous tell-all with the BBC - a "no-holds-barred" interview that he'd hoped would clear his name but instead did quite the opposite.

the room next door - Prince Andrew



SHORT VERSION pic.twitter.com/yruQYMuWQJ — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 20, 2019

Watching the interview, Spicer first imitated Prince Andrew's initial appearing to not remember the party at all. "Oh, 2010! Oh, that was just a … small dinner party. There only 20, 18, 12 - I mean, 8 or 10 of us - but there was no party. I don't even know what a party is!" Spicer said.

"You were staying at the house of a convicted sex offender?" Maitlis prompts Prince Andrew in the interview.

"I know it was a stupid thing to do, and I'm sorry," he replies.

Spicer interjects: "No Andrew, a convenient place to stay is the Crown Plaza or the Holiday Inn or literally any other place other than a paedophile's house!"

As Andrew goes into his regrets with the "benefits of hindsight", Spicer cuts in: "No, it's got nothing to do with hindsight. You don't need hindsight not to stay in a convicted paedophile's house. Just regular sight will do."

Yikes.

When Andrew says his judgment was "probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable", Spicer buries his head in his hands and exclaims: "Oh my chuffing days!"

When Andrew is asked if he regrets his friendship with Epstein, Spicer yells: "Yes! I do! He was loathsome and disgusting! Talk, say, something!"

"Now?" says Andrew in the real interview.

"Yes, now, you pompous nipple!"

As Andrew says, "Still not, because the people that I met because of him were actually very useful."

"Sex traffickers are great for networking, got you," fires Spicer. "Still not what I'd call playing the sympathy card, Andrew."

The two-minute clip has racked up more than 10,000 retweets and 34,000 likes on Twitter, with people saying Spicer has "outdone himself".

Prince Andrew, 59, offered baffling explanations as he denied claims made by Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, who has long insisted she was forced by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was just 17 years old.

After days of "ongoing discussions" with senior members of his family - including the Queen and Prince Charles - about the fallout from the trainwreck interview, Prince Andrew has finally conceded the issue is not going away, ITV reports.

In what was an undoubtedly tense conversation with the Queen on Wednesday, the decision was made that it was in the monarchy's best interests to remove him from the public eye until either the Epstein case is resolved or the Duke of York's name is cleared.

According to The Sun, a friend of Andrew's claimed he was "summoned" to Buckingham Palace by his mother.

"It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters. It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced," the source told the publication.

A separate source added that despite putting on a brave face, the Queen was "privately very disappointed" with her favourite son following his disastrous interview.

"She saw the fallout and was very unhappy. She has spent her whole life protecting the monarchy, and in just one week her son's actions threatened to tear it apart.

"Something had to be done to draw a line under all of this."

- with Bronte Coy