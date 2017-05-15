Best of the best to jump at the Gympie Show

Australia's top riderS including Cooroy's Billy Raymont will compete in the state titles at this week's Gympie Show.

AUSTRALIA'S top show jumpers will vie for state champion honours at the Gympie Show.

Chief ring steward John Warren said Jumping Queensland has selected the show to host both the senior and junior state show jumping championships.

"This is a great coup for Gympie and our show jumping supporters and competitors,” Warren said.

"Competitors will be coming from throughout Australia to vie for state champion honours with the seniors competing in three classes on Friday, and the juniors in three classes on Saturday.

"Riders who have recently taken top honours at the Sydney Royal Easter Show will be among the expected more than 100 competitors.

"It will be exciting and nerve-racking for many to watch the skills and horsemanship of riders such as Clem Smith, Paula Harmood, Billy Raymont, Stuart Jenkins and Becky Jenkins who took home blue ribbon prizes in Sydney.

John Warren Greg Miller

"They will be competing in the 140cm+ Topsy Bath Memorial Grand Prix on Friday straight after the Grand Parade at 2.30pm.

"This is about the best of the best and Gympie locals will have a ringside seat to watch them.

"Having among the best in the country here provides a wonderful and invaluable opportunity for our locals to be able to match their skills and learn from the more experienced riders.

"Making up the broad program of show jumping events locals will also compete in other classes which are not part of the state championships.”