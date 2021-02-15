Menu
Support the restaurant the brings you your favourite pizza. Source News Corp Australia
Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Pizza now

by Matt Preston
15th Feb 2021 4:25 PM

Is there ever an argument as heated as what should or should not be seen on the top of a pizza? Dare I even mention pineapple? How about a sweet pizza with white chocolate? Or one without cheese...

Though I may not be sure of your choice of toppings, I am positive that you have a favourite local pizza joint - and I want to know about it.

Nominate your local pizza master to be shortlisted as the best in your area on our Facebook page from today, Monday, February 15 - and tell me what is your favourite pizza? Hawaiian of Margherita? Sweet or savoury? Is it simple or loaded with toppings?

 

Whether you're keen on a classic margherita or you prefer something loaded with the works, nominate the local hero serving up the best pizzas to your community and they could take out the winning title!

Make sure you have a slice of the argument and give us a pizza your mind today! Oh dear, sorry! Couldn't help myself there...

We'll filter through the nominations and publish a shortlist for voting on Thursday, February 18. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, March 1. Bottoms up!

Originally published as Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Pizza now

gympie's best pizza

